Voice of ‘Assassin’s Creed’s’ Leonidas on Acting Out Everything Twice (Watch)

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” allows players to choose, when the game starts, if they want to play the lead as a woman or a man. While that choice didn’t require a game-killing amount of extra animation, it did lead to a doubling of the voice acting.

Actor Elias Toufexis (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Stargate: Atlantis”) spoke with Variety briefly about his work on the game. The actor provided the voices for both Leonidas and Nikolaos. The brief interview took place in the lead up to the Game Awards on the red carpet.

Toufexis also talked about playing through the game, after its release. You can watch the full video below.

In our review of “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” Megan Condis writes that developer Ubisoft marred the creation with in-game purchases that deliver “souped-up weapons, experience boosts, and in-game maps revealing the location of valuable treasures in their online store. There are stretches when it feels as though the player is being corralled within an area and forced to complete repetitive side quests to level up before moving on to the next area, and thus the prospect of making these periods of enforced downtime shorter feels extremely tempting, if a bit slimy. ”

Ultimate, Condis notes, it feels like Ubisoft is role-playing the game’s villain.