×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Voice of ‘Assassin’s Creed’s’ Leonidas on Acting Out Everything Twice (Watch)

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” allows players to choose, when the game starts, if they want to play the lead as a woman or a man. While that choice didn’t require a game-killing amount of extra animation, it did lead to a doubling of the voice acting.

Actor Elias Toufexis (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Stargate: Atlantis”) spoke with Variety briefly about his work on the game. The actor provided the voices for both Leonidas and Nikolaos. The brief interview took place in the lead up to the Game Awards on the red carpet.

Toufexis also talked about playing through the game, after its release. You can watch the full video below.

In our review of “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” Megan Condis writes that developer Ubisoft marred the creation with in-game purchases that deliver “souped-up weapons, experience boosts, and in-game maps revealing the location of valuable treasures in their online store. There are stretches when it feels as though the player is being corralled within an area and forced to complete repetitive side quests to level up before moving on to the next area, and thus the prospect of making these periods of enforced downtime shorter feels extremely tempting, if a bit slimy. ”

Ultimate, Condis notes, it feels like Ubisoft is role-playing the game’s villain.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Gaming

  • Voice of 'Assassin's Creed's' Leonidas on

    Voice of 'Assassin's Creed's' Leonidas on Acting Out Everything Twice (Watch)

    “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” allows players to choose, when the game starts, if they want to play the lead as a woman or a man. While that choice didn’t require a game-killing amount of extra animation, it did lead to a doubling of the voice acting. Actor Elias Toufexis (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Stargate: Atlantis”) spoke with Variety [...]

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    More Celebrities File Suits Against Epic Games, 2K Over 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K' Dance Emotes

    Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid are all filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive over dance emotes in “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” the law firm representing them told Variety on Monday. 2 Milly filed his suit against Epic Games earlier this month. It claims the game developer [...]

  • 'God of War' Director Ranks the

    'God of War' Director Ranks the 'God of War' Games (Watch)

    “God War” director Corey Barlog stopped by during the Game Awards red carpet earlier this month to discuss working with the cast over three years, the emotionality of the PlayStation 4 game. More importantly, though, Variety got Barlog to rank all of the God of War games in order. Despite going on to win the year’s [...]

  • Sony's My PS4 Life Videos Accidentally

    Apparent PS4 Stats Show Player Counts for Top Games Like 'GTA V,' 'Fallout 76'

    Sony recently launched My PS4 Life, personalized videos highlighting the games people played and the trophies they won in 2018. But, one Reddit user said they reveal more information than Sony probably intended. Thanks to a bit of math, My PS4 Life videos can reveal the total number of people who’ve played a game, according [...]

  • Soulja Boy felony gun possession

    Soulja Boy Wants To Build Esports Teams For 'Fortnite', 'Overwatch'

    Rapper Soulja Boy is interested in starting up his own esports franchise, as related to TMZ. Soulja Boy, who recently launched the “SouljaGame Console,” what appeared to be one of several cheap emulator consoles that could be purchased at retailers such as Amazon and Ali Express, is looking to enlist personalities like Ninja for his [...]

  • pokemon go

    Niantic Fans Walked 17,000 Kilometers At Social Impact Events in 2018

    Fans of Niantic’s augmented reality apps, like “Pokémon Go” and “Ingress Prime,” walked about 17,000 kilometers during social impact events, the developer said in a blog post on Friday. That’s almost as far as walking from New York to Tokyo twice, it said. “In the early days at Niantic, we witnessed firsthand the powerful positive [...]

  • Writers Guild strike

    How Video Game Industry Unionization Would Happen

    After years of studio closures, mass layoffs, and long, unpaid crunchtime, unionization is becoming the clear answer for developers looking for a seat at the table in the video game industry. While conversations about the importance of unions happen often on social media and at events like the Game Developers Conference earlier this year, it’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad