Venom and Ultron Joining ‘Marvel Powers United VR’ Cast of Villains

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Venom and Ultron are the latest Marvel villains revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR“, a new superhero-centric adventure headed to Oculus Rift this month, Oculus announced on Tuesday.

Venom, the amalgam of “disgruntled” journalist Eddie Brock and a dangerous alien symbiote, is a terrifying foe that also happens to be a massively popular part of the Marvel fan community. Brock is fused with the symbiote at the “molecular level,” and possesses awe-inspiring power and nightmarish abilities, all that center around an intense hatred for Spider-Man.

Ultron is a creation from none other than humanity itself, becoming sentient and targeting the human race after rebelling against his creators. Though it was assumed Ultron had been destroyed in the past by the Avengers and then sent into the far edges of space, he was rebuilt and made whole once more by an alien race, then came back to Earth looking to tussle with humanity again for a second round.

These two villains join Loki and Ronan the Accuser as previous villainous additions to the game.

Both Venom and Ultron have had their turns with big screen adaptations, with Venom receiving his own film led by Tom Hardy (‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Inception’). Meanwhile, Ultron appeared as the main villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron, voiced by James Spader (‘Blacklist,’ ‘Secretary’).

Related

Currently, the list of heroes recently revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR” includes Black Panther, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Crystal, Thor, Blackbolt, and Rocket Raccoon, with plenty more heroes and villain sure to come.

“Marvel Powers United VR” is a new multiplayer co-op action game from Marvel Games, Sanzaru Games, and Oculus Studios. Four players can work together to battle through various scenes pulled straight out of their favorite Marvel comic books, while unlocking goodies like costumes and additional characters.

If you’re planning on leading some VR charges with friends, you can pick it up when it launches on July 26 for $40. Currently, it’s available for pre-order via the official Oculus website, so you can lock in your purchase now.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Gaming

  • 'Pokémon Quest' Makes $3 Million In

    'Pokémon Quest' Makes $3 Million In Its First Week On Mobile

    Venom and Ultron are the latest Marvel villains revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR“, a new superhero-centric adventure headed to Oculus Rift this month, Oculus announced on Tuesday. Venom, the amalgam of “disgruntled” journalist Eddie Brock and a dangerous alien symbiote, is a terrifying foe that also happens to be a massively popular part of […]

  • Venom and Ultron Joining ‘Marvel Powers

    Venom and Ultron Joining ‘Marvel Powers United VR’ Cast of Villains

    Venom and Ultron are the latest Marvel villains revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR“, a new superhero-centric adventure headed to Oculus Rift this month, Oculus announced on Tuesday. Venom, the amalgam of “disgruntled” journalist Eddie Brock and a dangerous alien symbiote, is a terrifying foe that also happens to be a massively popular part of […]

  • Twitch Prime Members Get Free Games

    Twitch Prime Members Get Free Games Daily In Lead Up To Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

    Venom and Ultron are the latest Marvel villains revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR“, a new superhero-centric adventure headed to Oculus Rift this month, Oculus announced on Tuesday. Venom, the amalgam of “disgruntled” journalist Eddie Brock and a dangerous alien symbiote, is a terrifying foe that also happens to be a massively popular part of […]

  • The Quiet Man

    'The Quiet Man's' Producer Talks About The Power of Words

    Venom and Ultron are the latest Marvel villains revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR“, a new superhero-centric adventure headed to Oculus Rift this month, Oculus announced on Tuesday. Venom, the amalgam of “disgruntled” journalist Eddie Brock and a dangerous alien symbiote, is a terrifying foe that also happens to be a massively popular part of […]

  • You Can Now Play Video Games

    You Can Now Play Video Games During Your Layover at DFW Airport

    Venom and Ultron are the latest Marvel villains revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR“, a new superhero-centric adventure headed to Oculus Rift this month, Oculus announced on Tuesday. Venom, the amalgam of “disgruntled” journalist Eddie Brock and a dangerous alien symbiote, is a terrifying foe that also happens to be a massively popular part of […]

  • 'Fortnite' Playground is Open Again

    'Fortnite' Playground Is Open Again

    Venom and Ultron are the latest Marvel villains revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR“, a new superhero-centric adventure headed to Oculus Rift this month, Oculus announced on Tuesday. Venom, the amalgam of “disgruntled” journalist Eddie Brock and a dangerous alien symbiote, is a terrifying foe that also happens to be a massively popular part of […]

  • SuperData: Discord Is a "Major Threat"

    SuperData: Discord Is a 'Major Threat' To Steam

    Venom and Ultron are the latest Marvel villains revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR“, a new superhero-centric adventure headed to Oculus Rift this month, Oculus announced on Tuesday. Venom, the amalgam of “disgruntled” journalist Eddie Brock and a dangerous alien symbiote, is a terrifying foe that also happens to be a massively popular part of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad