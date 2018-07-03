Venom and Ultron Joining ‘Marvel Powers United VR’ Cast of Villains

Venom and Ultron are the latest Marvel villains revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR“, a new superhero-centric adventure headed to Oculus Rift this month, Oculus announced on Tuesday.

Venom, the amalgam of “disgruntled” journalist Eddie Brock and a dangerous alien symbiote, is a terrifying foe that also happens to be a massively popular part of the Marvel fan community. Brock is fused with the symbiote at the “molecular level,” and possesses awe-inspiring power and nightmarish abilities, all that center around an intense hatred for Spider-Man.

Ultron is a creation from none other than humanity itself, becoming sentient and targeting the human race after rebelling against his creators. Though it was assumed Ultron had been destroyed in the past by the Avengers and then sent into the far edges of space, he was rebuilt and made whole once more by an alien race, then came back to Earth looking to tussle with humanity again for a second round.

These two villains join Loki and Ronan the Accuser as previous villainous additions to the game.

Both Venom and Ultron have had their turns with big screen adaptations, with Venom receiving his own film led by Tom Hardy (‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Inception’). Meanwhile, Ultron appeared as the main villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron, voiced by James Spader (‘Blacklist,’ ‘Secretary’).

Related Black Panther Heading To 'Marvel Powers United VR' For July Launch Judge Halves $500 Million Payout In Facebook ZeniMax Lawsuit

Currently, the list of heroes recently revealed for “Marvel Powers United VR” includes Black Panther, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Crystal, Thor, Blackbolt, and Rocket Raccoon, with plenty more heroes and villain sure to come.

“Marvel Powers United VR” is a new multiplayer co-op action game from Marvel Games, Sanzaru Games, and Oculus Studios. Four players can work together to battle through various scenes pulled straight out of their favorite Marvel comic books, while unlocking goodies like costumes and additional characters.

If you’re planning on leading some VR charges with friends, you can pick it up when it launches on July 26 for $40. Currently, it’s available for pre-order via the official Oculus website, so you can lock in your purchase now.