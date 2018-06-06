Indiegogo Sends Debt Collector After Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ Team

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Retro Computers

Crowdfunding website Indiegogo is working with a debt collection agency to recoup funds from Retro Computers’ troubled Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ campaign.

Indiegogo recently agreed to give the Vega+ team a provisional extension, it explained in an update. It asked the team to send it a review console and refund backers immediately upon request. But, those requirements apparently weren’t met, and Indiegogo said it’s now working with a collection agency to attempt to recoup funds and refund backers.

“This has been a challenging situation for all involved, and one we thought would be resolved with the backers receiving their game consoles,” Indiegogo said.

The Vega+ is a handheld LCD console that can connect to a TV for home use. It’s based on the ZX Spectrum 8-bit computer released in the U.K. in the 1980s and comes with 1,000 pre-installed licensed games. The Spectrum was one of the first mainstream home computers in the U.K. and reportedly sold over five million units worldwide. It was officially discontinued in 1992, but enthusiasts have continued to release games on it over the years.

Related

The Vega+ Indiegogo campaign raised over £500,000 GBP in 2016, but has apparently struggled to fulfill its promises since then. Backers criticized Retro Computers for its failure to communicate over long periods of time. In a February update, the team wrote that some disgruntled people were trying to damage their personal and professional reputations via a “troll campaign.” It apologized for the “ugly outpourings of horrendous attacks, swearing, personal abuse, harassment and misinformation” on its forums and said it wanted to set the record straight over rumors it couldn’t complete the project. It then promised to ship its first batch of consoles to backers in April 2018. But, that shipment never happened.

Indiegogo said Retro Computers can still send consoles to backers while the collections process is underway. “We hope that the Vega+ team follows through on their promise, and that any remedial efforts on our part will be rendered obsolete,” it said.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Gaming

  • Troubled Vega+ Console Indiegogo Campaign Faces

    Indiegogo Sends Debt Collector After Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ Team

    Crowdfunding website Indiegogo is working with a debt collection agency to recoup funds from Retro Computers’ troubled Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ campaign. Indiegogo recently agreed to give the Vega+ team a provisional extension, it explained in an update. It asked the team to send it a review console and refund backers immediately upon request. But, […]

  • 'Tetris Effect' Hits PS4, PlayStation VR

    'Tetris Effect' Hits PS4, PlayStation VR This Fall

    Crowdfunding website Indiegogo is working with a debt collection agency to recoup funds from Retro Computers’ troubled Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ campaign. Indiegogo recently agreed to give the Vega+ team a provisional extension, it explained in an update. It asked the team to send it a review console and refund backers immediately upon request. But, […]

  • Watch 'Total War: Three Kingdoms'' New

    Watch 'Total War: Three Kingdoms'' New Cinematic Trailer

    Crowdfunding website Indiegogo is working with a debt collection agency to recoup funds from Retro Computers’ troubled Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ campaign. Indiegogo recently agreed to give the Vega+ team a provisional extension, it explained in an update. It asked the team to send it a review console and refund backers immediately upon request. But, […]

  • ‘Fortnite’ Among Top Contenders for Children’s

    ‘Fortnite’ Among Top Contenders for Children’s Word of the Year

    Crowdfunding website Indiegogo is working with a debt collection agency to recoup funds from Retro Computers’ troubled Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ campaign. Indiegogo recently agreed to give the Vega+ team a provisional extension, it explained in an update. It asked the team to send it a review console and refund backers immediately upon request. But, […]

  • ‘Devil May Cry 5’ Domain Registered,

    'Devil May Cry 5' Domain Registered, 'Resident Evil 2' Domain Updated

    Crowdfunding website Indiegogo is working with a debt collection agency to recoup funds from Retro Computers’ troubled Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ campaign. Indiegogo recently agreed to give the Vega+ team a provisional extension, it explained in an update. It asked the team to send it a review console and refund backers immediately upon request. But, […]

  • Tencent Bringing ‘Arena of Valor’ Esports

    Tencent to Bring ‘Arena of Valor’ Esports Competition to E3

    Crowdfunding website Indiegogo is working with a debt collection agency to recoup funds from Retro Computers’ troubled Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ campaign. Indiegogo recently agreed to give the Vega+ team a provisional extension, it explained in an update. It asked the team to send it a review console and refund backers immediately upon request. But, […]

  • HyperX Ships 5 Million Gaming Headsets,

    HyperX Ships 5 Million Gaming Headsets, Partly Credits Esports and 'Fortnite'

    Crowdfunding website Indiegogo is working with a debt collection agency to recoup funds from Retro Computers’ troubled Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ campaign. Indiegogo recently agreed to give the Vega+ team a provisional extension, it explained in an update. It asked the team to send it a review console and refund backers immediately upon request. But, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad