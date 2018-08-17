You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dontnod Action-RPG ‘Vampyr’ Is Getting Its Own TV Show

CREDIT: Dontnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive

Production company Fox21 acquired the rights to Dontnod Entertainment’s action role-playing game “Vampyr” and it’s adapting it for television, it announced on Friday.

Wonderland Sound & Vision and DJ2 Entertainment will work on the show. DJ2 is also executive producer of the TV adaptation of Dontnod’s episodic adventure game “Life is Strange.”

Vampyr” launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Jun.5 to mixed reviews, yet sold about 450,000 copies across all platforms n the first month. It tells the story of doctor-turned-vampire Jonathan Reid in 1918 London. The city has been devastated by the Great War, citizens are suffering from the Spanish Flu, and Dr. Reid searches for a cure while struggling with his darker nature.

“We believe it is a fantastic premise for a television show,” said Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert. “This is a new and exciting way for fans of the game, as well as the uninitiated, to enter and engage with ‘Vampyr’s’ rich, deep story. We cannot wait to see how the talented team at Fox21 will bring out the darkly atmospheric universe of our game into television.”

“The DJ2 team loves the creative vision Dontnod and [publisher Focus Home Interactive] devote to all of their projects,” said DJ2 CEO Dmitri Johnson. “The great relationship we’ve built with them since partnering on their incredible game, ‘Life is Strange,’ allowed us to get on board for ‘Vampyr’ well before its release. Like them, we’re excited to collaborate with our friends at Fox21, Wonderland, and the rest of the creative team we’re assembling.”

