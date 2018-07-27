‘Vampyr’ Is Getting A Story Mode And A Hard Mode This Summer

Dontnod Entertainment’s action role-playing game “Vampyr” is getting two new difficulty modes this summer, publisher Focus Home Interactive announced Friday.

The Story mode will de-emphasize combat and focus more on the game’s narrative, which revolves around a doctor-turned-vampire in early 20th century London. Meanwhile, the all-new Hard mode cranks up the challenge. Players will get less experience from killing enemies too, forcing them to rely even more on draining citizens to gain power.

Additionally, the update will include a number of optimization tweaks, Focus Home Interactive said. Although it doesn’t have a specific launch date yet, the publisher is currently offering a 25% discount on Steam. The game is also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“Vampyr” came out on Jun. 5 to mixed reviews. Many praised its atmospheric setting and characters but thought other areas, like the combat, were unpolished. The action-RPG has sold 450,000 copies since launch across all platforms, according to PCGamesN. In a November 2017 interview with MCV, publisher Focus Home Interactive said it will be considered a success when “around a million copies are sold, but it will only need half of that to be profitable.”

“These are numbers we now reach and exceed regularly with most our games,” said then-president of Focus Home Interactive Cédric Lagarrigue (he resigned from that role in April).

There are currently no plans for “Vampyr” DLC, Lagarrigue added. The publisher and studio would prefer to work on a sequel instead. “We and Dontnod already have some ideas, as there’s so many incredible things to offer in such a universe,” he said.