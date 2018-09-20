You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Valve Starts Moderating Steam Posts, Discussions Soon

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

Valve is going to start moderating reported discussion posts in all Steam game hubs starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, it announced in community post on Wednesday.

Once the changes take effect, reported discussion threads and posts will go into a queue so Valve’s moderation team can review them. Anything that violates Steam’s community guidelines will be removed.

“Don’t worry: We won’t be actively perusing your community discussions or posting in threads — you have your own voice and your own style of communication with players about your game,” Valve said. “We’ll only be communicating with players if it’s necessary when issuing a warning or ban for reported content.”

Valve said it was hesitant to moderate game discussions in the past because it didn’t want to step on the toes of developers. But, many developers say they actually prefer Valve taking a more active role in discussion boards. Anyone who wants to retain complete control over the content in their hub can opt out of the service, however, by visiting the Steamworks settings for their game.

Valve was in the news recently for its laissez faire attitude toward what games it allows on the Steam storefront. The company said it will no longer police games on the platform, allowing everything that isn’t “illegal or straight up trolling.” That decision came shortly after it faced backlash for trying to crack down on sexual content in some titles and shortly after it pulled controversial “school shooting simulation” game “Active Shooter” from the store. It also recently added filters for sexual content to the Steam store and approved its first completely uncensored game.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Gaming

  • Valve To Start Moderating Steam Posts

    Valve Starts Moderating Steam Posts, Discussions Soon

    Valve is going to start moderating reported discussion posts in all Steam game hubs starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, it announced in community post on Wednesday. Once the changes take effect, reported discussion threads and posts will go into a queue so Valve’s moderation team can review them. Anything that violates Steam’s community guidelines will be […]

  • Japan Gets 'Kingdom Hearts' PlayStation 4

    Japan Gets Another 'Kingdom Hearts' PlayStation 4

    Valve is going to start moderating reported discussion posts in all Steam game hubs starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, it announced in community post on Wednesday. Once the changes take effect, reported discussion threads and posts will go into a queue so Valve’s moderation team can review them. Anything that violates Steam’s community guidelines will be […]

  • PlayStation Classic Mini Console Coming Dec.

    PlayStation Classic Mini Console Coming Dec. 3

    Valve is going to start moderating reported discussion posts in all Steam game hubs starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, it announced in community post on Wednesday. Once the changes take effect, reported discussion threads and posts will go into a queue so Valve’s moderation team can review them. Anything that violates Steam’s community guidelines will be […]

  • 'Dark Eclipse' Bringing MOBA to VR

    'Dark Eclipse' Brings MOBA to VR Next Week

    Valve is going to start moderating reported discussion posts in all Steam game hubs starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, it announced in community post on Wednesday. Once the changes take effect, reported discussion threads and posts will go into a queue so Valve’s moderation team can review them. Anything that violates Steam’s community guidelines will be […]

  • THQ Nordic Now Owns 'Alone in

    THQ Nordic Now Owns 'Alone in the Dark' and 'Act of War' IPs

    Valve is going to start moderating reported discussion posts in all Steam game hubs starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, it announced in community post on Wednesday. Once the changes take effect, reported discussion threads and posts will go into a queue so Valve’s moderation team can review them. Anything that violates Steam’s community guidelines will be […]

  • 'League of Legends' Developer Riot Signs

    'League of Legends' Developer Riot Signs Partnership With Mastercard

    Valve is going to start moderating reported discussion posts in all Steam game hubs starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, it announced in community post on Wednesday. Once the changes take effect, reported discussion threads and posts will go into a queue so Valve’s moderation team can review them. Anything that violates Steam’s community guidelines will be […]

  • Rockstar Games Announces 'Red Dead Online'

    Rockstar Games Announces 'Red Dead Online'

    Valve is going to start moderating reported discussion posts in all Steam game hubs starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, it announced in community post on Wednesday. Once the changes take effect, reported discussion threads and posts will go into a queue so Valve’s moderation team can review them. Anything that violates Steam’s community guidelines will be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad