You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Valve’s Steam.tv Is Currently Streaming ‘Dota 2’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Valve is working on a broadcasting platform at the domain Steam.tv that appears to be similar to Twitch, and you can check it out right now. As of Monday afternoon, Pacific time,  The International 2018 Main Event is currently streaming.

Valve inadvertantly revealed the new platform earlier than intended on Aug. 17, according to CNET. While trying to test the new platform, it accidentally was made available to the public.

“We are working on updating Steam Broadcasting for the Main Event of The International, Dota 2’s annual tournament. What people saw was a test feed that was inadvertently made public,” Valve stated in a comment to CNET.

The current interface is clean and similar to Twtich’s, with a majority of the screen dedicated to broadcasting and a sidebar for streaming chat from other viewers.

Currently, there is no option to view other streams and the website automatically redirects viewers to The International Main Event stream.

Valve did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment regarding the future functionality of Steam.tv.

Once logged in, users are prompted with the decision to watch the stream alone or with friends.

Users have the public chat displayed on the right, with options for friends-only chats on the left.

While the new streaming platform has potential, it’s unclear currently exactly what features the site will have. If it allows ad-free viewing in the future, that could increase Valve’s potential to compete with Twitch.

Twitch, one of the most popular streaming platforms, announced Monday that it will not offer ad-free viewing of streams for new Twitch Prime members starting on Sept. 14. If you’re a Twitch Prime member already, and this is the first you’re hearing of it, current members are grandfathered in to ad-free viewing until Oct. 15.

Other competitors for game streaming include YouTube Gaming, which is owned by Google, and Microsoft’s Mixer platform.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • 'Just Cause 4' Introduces 'Extreme Weather,'

    'Just Cause 4' Introduces 'Extreme Weather,' Physics Settings, and More

    Valve is working on a broadcasting platform at the domain Steam.tv that appears to be similar to Twitch, and you can check it out right now. As of Monday afternoon, Pacific time,  The International 2018 Main Event is currently streaming. Valve inadvertantly revealed the new platform earlier than intended on Aug. 17, according to CNET. […]

  • Valve's Steam.tv is Currently Streaming 'Dota

    Valve's Steam.tv Is Currently Streaming 'Dota 2'

    Valve is working on a broadcasting platform at the domain Steam.tv that appears to be similar to Twitch, and you can check it out right now. As of Monday afternoon, Pacific time,  The International 2018 Main Event is currently streaming. Valve inadvertantly revealed the new platform earlier than intended on Aug. 17, according to CNET. […]

  • 'Life is Strange 2' Introduces Diaz

    'Life is Strange 2' Introduces Diaz Brothers as New Protagonists

    Valve is working on a broadcasting platform at the domain Steam.tv that appears to be similar to Twitch, and you can check it out right now. As of Monday afternoon, Pacific time,  The International 2018 Main Event is currently streaming. Valve inadvertantly revealed the new platform earlier than intended on Aug. 17, according to CNET. […]

  • 'Black Ops 4' Blackout Beta Dates

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Blackout Beta Dates Announced for PC, Xbox One

    Valve is working on a broadcasting platform at the domain Steam.tv that appears to be similar to Twitch, and you can check it out right now. As of Monday afternoon, Pacific time,  The International 2018 Main Event is currently streaming. Valve inadvertantly revealed the new platform earlier than intended on Aug. 17, according to CNET. […]

  • 'Underworld Ascendant' Confirmed For Fall Release

    'Underworld Ascendant' Confirmed for Fall, Coming to PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

    Valve is working on a broadcasting platform at the domain Steam.tv that appears to be similar to Twitch, and you can check it out right now. As of Monday afternoon, Pacific time,  The International 2018 Main Event is currently streaming. Valve inadvertantly revealed the new platform earlier than intended on Aug. 17, according to CNET. […]

  • Amazon Prime

    Amazon Prime's 20% Game Discount Coming to an End

    Valve is working on a broadcasting platform at the domain Steam.tv that appears to be similar to Twitch, and you can check it out right now. As of Monday afternoon, Pacific time,  The International 2018 Main Event is currently streaming. Valve inadvertantly revealed the new platform earlier than intended on Aug. 17, according to CNET. […]

  • 'World War Z' Game Trailer Highlights

    'World War Z' Game Trailer Highlights Groupthink of Terrifying Undead

    Valve is working on a broadcasting platform at the domain Steam.tv that appears to be similar to Twitch, and you can check it out right now. As of Monday afternoon, Pacific time,  The International 2018 Main Event is currently streaming. Valve inadvertantly revealed the new platform earlier than intended on Aug. 17, according to CNET. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad