You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Valve Removes 170 More ‘Trolling’ Games From Steam

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

Valve removed over 170 games from its Steam Storefront recently, plenty of which qualify as trolling titles, as seen on the Steam database via PCGamer.

Not to worry if you’ve already purchased any of the 179 titles removed — your copy is safe. Of course, the vast majority of titles removed are probably not of concern to the larger Steam community, as it means less junk to wade through.

These removals are in line with Valve’s policy, revealed in June, to avoid policing content other than that which is illegal or “straight up trolling.” That policy was enacted after controversy stirred over “Active Shooter,” an unreleased game that would depict and allow players to take part in a school shooting that was pulled from Steam in May.

On Sept. 5, Valve revealed some modifications to how users can find games and ignore games that aren’t of interest. It also revealed further along in that post why its trolling policy is so vague. Valve explained that many of the trolling games are more accurately described as “game shaped objects,” meaning something that is just barely a “functioning video game” and would not qualify as “good” by the majority of people. Basically, these game shaped objects are not meant to be good games, but have more insidious purposes.

“Some trolls are trying to scam folks out of their Steam inventory items,” Valve wrote. “Others are looking for a way to generate a small amount of money off Steam through a series of schemes that revolve around how we let developers use Steam keys. Others are just trying to incite and sow discord. Trolls are figuring out new ways to be loathsome as we write this. But the thing these folks have in common is that they aren’t actually interested in good faith efforts to make and sell games to you or anyone. When a developer’s motives aren’t that, they’re probably a troll.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • IGDA Holding Mentor Sessions for Game

    IGDA Holding Mentor Sessions for Game Developers in Wake of Studio Closings

    Valve removed over 170 games from its Steam Storefront recently, plenty of which qualify as trolling titles, as seen on the Steam database via PCGamer. Not to worry if you’ve already purchased any of the 179 titles removed — your copy is safe. Of course, the vast majority of titles removed are probably not of […]

  • Assistant Allegedly Stole Millions From Gearbox

    Personal Assistant Allegedly Stole Millions From Gearbox CEO

    Valve removed over 170 games from its Steam Storefront recently, plenty of which qualify as trolling titles, as seen on the Steam database via PCGamer. Not to worry if you’ve already purchased any of the 179 titles removed — your copy is safe. Of course, the vast majority of titles removed are probably not of […]

  • Valve Removes 170 More 'Trolling' Games

    Valve Removes 170 More 'Trolling' Games From Steam

    Valve removed over 170 games from its Steam Storefront recently, plenty of which qualify as trolling titles, as seen on the Steam database via PCGamer. Not to worry if you’ve already purchased any of the 179 titles removed — your copy is safe. Of course, the vast majority of titles removed are probably not of […]

  • google logo

    Search for the Google Letters in a Text Adventure Easter Egg

    Valve removed over 170 games from its Steam Storefront recently, plenty of which qualify as trolling titles, as seen on the Steam database via PCGamer. Not to worry if you’ve already purchased any of the 179 titles removed — your copy is safe. Of course, the vast majority of titles removed are probably not of […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Features Dynamic

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Features More Dynamic Townsfolk, Expanded Visuals

    Valve removed over 170 games from its Steam Storefront recently, plenty of which qualify as trolling titles, as seen on the Steam database via PCGamer. Not to worry if you’ve already purchased any of the 179 titles removed — your copy is safe. Of course, the vast majority of titles removed are probably not of […]

  • Tencent Announces Restructure Amid Chinese Regulation

    Tencent Announces Restructure Amid Chinese Regulation Woes

    Valve removed over 170 games from its Steam Storefront recently, plenty of which qualify as trolling titles, as seen on the Steam database via PCGamer. Not to worry if you’ve already purchased any of the 179 titles removed — your copy is safe. Of course, the vast majority of titles removed are probably not of […]

  • Mega Man 11 toes the line

    Video Game Review: 'Mega Man 11'

    Valve removed over 170 games from its Steam Storefront recently, plenty of which qualify as trolling titles, as seen on the Steam database via PCGamer. Not to worry if you’ve already purchased any of the 179 titles removed — your copy is safe. Of course, the vast majority of titles removed are probably not of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad