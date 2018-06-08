You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Valve: Removal of ‘Active Shooter’ Would Stand Regardless of Developer

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
t

Under Valve’s new content policy, the company would still reject the controversial “Active Shooter,” pulled from the distribution platform earlier this month, according to Valve’s vice president of marketing, Doug Lombardi.

In ‘Active Shooter,’ players could simulate a school shooting, controlling the gunman or the SWAT team meant to take the shooter down. The game was taken off the Steam platform before its release date of June 6 after public outcry called for its removal.

“We rejected ‘Active Shooter’ because it was a troll, designed to do nothing but generate outrage and cause conflict through its existence,” Lombardi said in an email to Variety. “In addition, the developer had been involved in numerous misrepresentations, copyright violations, and customer abuses.”

Valve drew criticism and praise from various individuals and companies for their new policy, in which everything legal and ‘not trolling’ can be published on the Steam Store. The broad nature of the new policy has also left many to question how Valve will define “trolling.”

Ata Berdiyev, the developer behind “Active Shooter,” used various personas, including Revived Games and ACID, to publish controversial and copyrighted materials which were removed by Valve. With Berdiyev’s repeated history of user review manipulation and abuse, his content would have eventually been removed from Steam for violating their policies. However, Lombardi further stated that the school shooting simulation would have been rejected regardless.

Related

“There are no second chances for ‘Active Shooter,’ or its developers,” Lombardi said. “And to be explicit, while the developer behind it was also a troll, we’d reject ‘Active Shooter’ if it had been submitted by any other developer.”

Since Valve’s statement Wednesday, they have removed more titles from their store according to data from the Steam database, including “AIDS Simulator” which had the tagline, “Welcome to Africa, you’ve got HIV! Now you’re mad and want to kill all Africans that gave you aids to get revenge. AIDS Simulator is a very short first-person shooter with boring gameplay, bad graphics and generic assets.”

“ISIS Simulator,” “Suicide Simulator,” and “Triggering Simulator” were also among the titles removed yesterday.

 

More Gaming

  • t

    Valve: Removal of ‘Active Shooter’ Would Stand Regardless of Developer

    Under Valve’s new content policy, the company would still reject the controversial “Active Shooter,” pulled from the distribution platform earlier this month, according to Valve’s vice president of marketing, Doug Lombardi. In ‘Active Shooter,’ players could simulate a school shooting, controlling the gunman or the SWAT team meant to take the shooter down. The game […]

  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season

    The Final Season of Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Arrives on PS4, Xbox and PC in August

    Under Valve’s new content policy, the company would still reject the controversial “Active Shooter,” pulled from the distribution platform earlier this month, according to Valve’s vice president of marketing, Doug Lombardi. In ‘Active Shooter,’ players could simulate a school shooting, controlling the gunman or the SWAT team meant to take the shooter down. The game […]

  • Dead or Alive 6

    ‘Dead or Alive 6’ Coming to Consoles and Steam in 2019

    Under Valve’s new content policy, the company would still reject the controversial “Active Shooter,” pulled from the distribution platform earlier this month, according to Valve’s vice president of marketing, Doug Lombardi. In ‘Active Shooter,’ players could simulate a school shooting, controlling the gunman or the SWAT team meant to take the shooter down. The game […]

  • New Beta for ‘Indivisible’ Backers Available

    New Beta for ‘Indivisible’ Backers Available Now, E3 Trailer Released

    Under Valve’s new content policy, the company would still reject the controversial “Active Shooter,” pulled from the distribution platform earlier this month, according to Valve’s vice president of marketing, Doug Lombardi. In ‘Active Shooter,’ players could simulate a school shooting, controlling the gunman or the SWAT team meant to take the shooter down. The game […]

  • Twin Mirror

    ‘Life Is Strange’ Developer Dontnod Announces New Game ‘Twin Mirror’

    Under Valve’s new content policy, the company would still reject the controversial “Active Shooter,” pulled from the distribution platform earlier this month, according to Valve’s vice president of marketing, Doug Lombardi. In ‘Active Shooter,’ players could simulate a school shooting, controlling the gunman or the SWAT team meant to take the shooter down. The game […]

  • Bohemian Xbox Exclusive

    ‘DayZ’ Developer Bohemia Working on Xbox Exclusive

    Under Valve’s new content policy, the company would still reject the controversial “Active Shooter,” pulled from the distribution platform earlier this month, according to Valve’s vice president of marketing, Doug Lombardi. In ‘Active Shooter,’ players could simulate a school shooting, controlling the gunman or the SWAT team meant to take the shooter down. The game […]

  • Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros: Top

    'Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros.': World's Best Players Discuss Tournament, Game

    Under Valve’s new content policy, the company would still reject the controversial “Active Shooter,” pulled from the distribution platform earlier this month, according to Valve’s vice president of marketing, Doug Lombardi. In ‘Active Shooter,’ players could simulate a school shooting, controlling the gunman or the SWAT team meant to take the shooter down. The game […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad