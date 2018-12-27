Valve Reveals the Top-Selling Steam Games of 2018

“Far Cry 5,” “Rainbow Six Siege,” and “Monster Hunter: World” were some of the top-selling games on Steam in 2018, Valve revealed in a blog post on Thursday.

Although Valve doesn’t disclose specific revenue amounts, it said the list includes all different kinds of Steam revenue, including game sales, in-game transactions, and downloadable content.

Here are Steam’s top twelve sellers as measured by gross revenue in 2018:

“Far Cry 5”

“Rainbow Six Siege”

“Warframe”

“Monster Hunter: World”

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”

“Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”

“Dota 2”

“The Elder Scrolls Online”

“Rocket League”

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”

“Grand Theft Auto V”

“Civilization VI”

Many of those titles were also some of the most played in 2018 as well. “Most played” here meaning games that had more than 15,000 simultaneous players at some point during the year, Valve said.

Meanwhile, critically-acclaimed platformer “Celeste,” action-RPG “Vampyr,” and more headline the best new releases on Steam in 2018. “To build this list, we looked at a combination of first-week revenue and overall revenue in 2018 to create a list of games that had achieved a sizable level of commercial success, regardless of when during the year each title released,” it said. The list is broken down month-by-month and shows a great deal of variation throughout the year. Only five titles made it to the list in April, for example, while a busy month like February had a total of 22.

Finally, Valve gave shout outs to the top selling VR titles of 2018 and the top Early Access games that transitioned to full releases this year. Fan-favorites “Beat Saber” and “Dead Cells” both got nods, respectively.