Valve’s Card Game ‘Artifact’ Officially Launches on Steam

“Artifact,” the digital collectible card game from Valve and “Magic: The Gathering” creator Richard Garfield, officially launched on Steam on Wednesday.

The Artifact Marketplace also launched today and gives players the ability to sell and purchase cards from each other.

Valve is celebrating the release with a new trailer (embedded above) and a comic called “Call to Arms,” which sets the stage for a series of events that transforms the world of “Dota.” “Call to Arms” is also the name of the game’s first card set, and its website will detail the latest additions to the game.

“We hope all gamers enjoy ‘Artifact,’ especially fans of ‘Dota 2’ and card gaming enthusiasts,” said Valve’s Gabe Newell. “Working with Richard Garfield has been an incredible opportunity for everyone at Valve, and we look forward to expanding the game with him based upon feedback and input from the community.”

“Working on ‘Artifact’ has been fantastic — a digital card game which really leverages what is made possible by the medium rather than being limited by it,” said Garfield. “That has been a long time dream of mine and Valve has been a terrific partner in the development.”

Some closed beta players criticized the game earlier this month for what they called “shady” monetization practices. Valve responded to the backlash by adding a new casual Phantom Draft mode that doesn’t cost tickets. It also added a system allowing players to recycle unwanted cards.

“Artifact” is available on PC, Mac, and Linux and costs $20 for the base game.