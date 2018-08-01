Valve’s ‘Artifact’ Will Be Playable at PAX West

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

Valve’s digital collectible card game “Artifact” will make its first public appearance at PAX West, the developer announced on Wednesday.

Attendees can play the game during the convention and compete in a continuous, single-elimination gauntlet for the right to challenge a champion on the main stage, Valve said. Everyone who participates will earn “Artifact” merchandise, including signed artwork prints and two keys for free copies of the game when it launches in November.

“Artifact” is based on the characters and lore of Valve’s multiplayer online battle arena game “Dota 2.” Unlike other popular digital CCGs like “Hearthstone” or “The Elder Scrolls: Legends,” it leans heavily into its MOBA roots. It will ship with more than 280 cards, which players can buy and sell on the Steam Community Marketplace. Each deck has 40 cards and five heroes, according to PC Gamer. There are three lanes, and each one has a tower that needs defending. Each lane also has its own mana pool that starts at three and increases by one each turn. The match ends when a player destroys two of their opponents towers or one of the Ancients that spawn in their place.

“Artifact” is designed by Richard Garfield, the man who created the popular, long-running CCG “Magic: The Gathering,” “Netrunner,” and more. It comes out Nov. 28 on PC, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS and will cost $20 USD.

PAX West takes place Aug. 31 – Sept. 3 in Seattle, Wash. Currently, badges are sold out for every day except Monday, Sept. 3. Registration, schedules, and more are on the PAX website.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • New Update Released for 'Sea of

    New Update Released for 'Sea of Thieves,' Five Million Players Reached

    Valve’s digital collectible card game “Artifact” will make its first public appearance at PAX West, the developer announced on Wednesday. Attendees can play the game during the convention and compete in a continuous, single-elimination gauntlet for the right to challenge a champion on the main stage, Valve said. Everyone who participates will earn “Artifact” merchandise, […]

  • Gamefly Shutting Down Video Game Streaming

    Gamefly Shutting Down Video Game Streaming Service This Month

    Valve’s digital collectible card game “Artifact” will make its first public appearance at PAX West, the developer announced on Wednesday. Attendees can play the game during the convention and compete in a continuous, single-elimination gauntlet for the right to challenge a champion on the main stage, Valve said. Everyone who participates will earn “Artifact” merchandise, […]

  • Valve's 'Artifact' Will Be Playable At

    Valve's 'Artifact' Will Be Playable at PAX West

    Valve’s digital collectible card game “Artifact” will make its first public appearance at PAX West, the developer announced on Wednesday. Attendees can play the game during the convention and compete in a continuous, single-elimination gauntlet for the right to challenge a champion on the main stage, Valve said. Everyone who participates will earn “Artifact” merchandise, […]

  • 'League of Legends' Devs Gear Up

    'League of Legends' Developer Gears Up for Next Big Game (EXCLUSIVE)

    Valve’s digital collectible card game “Artifact” will make its first public appearance at PAX West, the developer announced on Wednesday. Attendees can play the game during the convention and compete in a continuous, single-elimination gauntlet for the right to challenge a champion on the main stage, Valve said. Everyone who participates will earn “Artifact” merchandise, […]

  • 'Fire Emblem Heroes' Revenue Reaches $400M

    'Fire Emblem Heroes' Revenue Reaches $400M Worldwide

    Valve’s digital collectible card game “Artifact” will make its first public appearance at PAX West, the developer announced on Wednesday. Attendees can play the game during the convention and compete in a continuous, single-elimination gauntlet for the right to challenge a champion on the main stage, Valve said. Everyone who participates will earn “Artifact” merchandise, […]

  • Twitch - DramaFever - BoysOverFlowers

    Twitch to Live-Stream 26 Asian Dramas from DramaFever Throughout August

    Valve’s digital collectible card game “Artifact” will make its first public appearance at PAX West, the developer announced on Wednesday. Attendees can play the game during the convention and compete in a continuous, single-elimination gauntlet for the right to challenge a champion on the main stage, Valve said. Everyone who participates will earn “Artifact” merchandise, […]

  • 'PUBG' Test Patch Adds Dynamic Weather,

    'PUBG' Test Patch Adds Dynamic Weather, 'Bullet Limb Penetration'

    Valve’s digital collectible card game “Artifact” will make its first public appearance at PAX West, the developer announced on Wednesday. Attendees can play the game during the convention and compete in a continuous, single-elimination gauntlet for the right to challenge a champion on the main stage, Valve said. Everyone who participates will earn “Artifact” merchandise, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad