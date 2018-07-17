Valve Temporarily Freezes Some Adult Games Headed to Steam

Valve is reportedly not publishing some adult games on Steam while it works on a new feature that will give users more control over what content they see on the platform, according to Gamasutra.

Indie developer Love in Space tweeted last week their latest project, an idol anime-themed visual novel called “Shining Song Starnova,” is delayed because of the upcoming feature.

“We’ve now been updated by Valve in regards to ‘Shining Song Starnova,'” it said. “The summary is that they are working on new features to give people more control over the content they see and SSS has been identified as needing these features in place before it can go live on Steam.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to get a timeline on this, but we’ll continue to keep you all informed once we have new information, as well as any other decisions we make in the meantime,” it added.

Valve confirmed to Gamasutra via email that some titles are being withheld and said it will have more information to share soon.

Valved received some criticism from the Steam community back in May when it tried cracking down on video games with pornographic material. At least three indie developers got emails saying their games would be removed from the platform if the offending content wasn’t removed. The company faced an even bigger backlash just over a week later when people discovered the existence of a game called “Active Shooter,” which allowed players to murderer civilians in a school setting. Valve quickly removed the game and its developer from Steam. But, shortly after that, it said in a blog post it shouldn’t be the one deciding what is sold on its platform.

“If you’re a player, we shouldn’t be choosing for you what content you can or can’t buy,” it said. “If you’re a developer, we shouldn’t be choosing what content you’re allowed to create. Those choices should be yours to make. Our role should be to provide systems and tools to support your efforts to make these choices for yourself, and to help you do it in a way that makes you feel comfortable.”

Variety has reached out to Valve to find out more about the new features it’s working on and when they’ll go live. We’ll update this story if we hear back.