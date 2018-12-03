‘Vainglory’ Eyes Early 2019 Launch Window (And Full Crossplay) on PC, Mac

Free-to-play mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game “Vainglory” is officially launching on PC and Mac in early 2019, and on consoles by late 2019, developer and publisher Super Evil Megacorp announced on Monday. And when that big 4.0 update arrives, it will have full cross-platform play and competitive parity.

“We believe gamers are gamers on any device and deserve to play together regardless of their native platform or preferred control mechanism,” said Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale. “By offering gameplay parity across billions of mobile phones, PCs, consoles, next-generation hybrid devices and more, we are building toward a vision where gamers can play and compete with anyone, anywhere.”

The “Vainglory” ports will have “the same Super Evil insistence on console-quality graphics, precision controls, and strategic depth,” the developer said. Since it’s planning for competitive parity across all devices, it said all esports play will also enable PC and mobile crossplay from 2019 onward, with consoles joining in by the end of 2019. It will hold a PC vs. mobile show match during “Vainglory’s” world championship live finals on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles to show off the new crossplay feature.

Additionally, Super Evil is partnering with NetEase to support the game’s big 4.0 launch in China. “China represents the lion’s share of the global gaming market, and in recent years has become a cauldron of innovation in the game industry,” said Segerstrale. “We have a very exciting and close partnership with NetEase to not only publish our title in our category defining cross-platform MOBA experience for Chinese gamers, but to also learn from the local market for our global success.”

“Vainglory” 4.0 will add other new features when it launches, like improved communications, new event-based game modes, and more. People interested in participating in its open alpha can sign up on the official website and receive a limited edition Gift-Wrapped Fortress skin.