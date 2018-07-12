Unreal Engine Marketplace Increases Revenue Share to Creators, Makes Retroactive Payments

The Unreal Engine Marketplace now offers 88% revenue to creators, Epic announced Thursday. This is an increase from the 70/30 split previously offered, and the increase is effective immediately. Further, the increase will apply to past purchases as well, meaning retroactive payments will be issued to creators— a generous move sure to be appreciated by developers of the Marketplace’s assets.

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic, noted the overwhelming success of “Fortnite,” the flagship title of the publisher, as part of the deciding factor to make the switch.

“Thanks to both the Marketplace’s growth and the success of ‘Fortnite,’ Epic now conducts a huge volume of digital commerce,” said Sweeney. “The resulting economies of scale enable us to pass the savings along to the Unreal Engine Marketplace community, while also making a healthy profit for Epic.”

Though free-to-play, “Fortnite” is generating massive revenue for Epic Games. The mobile version reportedly earned $25 million in its first month alone, and a recent poll revealed that 70% of “Fortnite” players spend money on in-game purchases. Plus, the revenue is likely to increase with the recent release of “Fortnite” for the Nintendo Switch.

The Unreal Engine Marketplace offers assets that game developers can purchase for use in their own games. The marketplace is even used by developers of popular games, such as “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.”

This creator-friendly move was also made possible by the success of the Unreal Engine Marketplace, which has experienced an increase of 30% in active sellers in the first half of 2018. Since the store’s launch in 2014, there have been about 8 million downloads. In addition, the use of Unreal Engine 4 has gone up as well, with 6.3 million users as of this month, an increase of over one million users since March.