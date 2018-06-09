‘Unravel 2’ is Coming to PC And Consoles, Might Have Co-Op

CREDIT: Coldwood Interactive/EA

Unravel 2” was recently rated by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB), which means we might get an official announcement very soon. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (sorry, Nintendo Switch owners) and, according to the ESRB’s description, it might have co-operative gameplay.

“This is a side-scrolling platformer in which players control a pair of fantastical creatures called Yarnys as they navigate environments,” the ESRB wrote. “Players traverse platforms and avoid hazards by swinging from yarn lassos; some areas contain animals that chase/menace the player’s characters. The Yarnys are defeated when they are eaten by a fish, grabbed by birds, crushed by boulders, or run over by cars.”

Swedish developer Coldwood Interactive and publisher Electronic Arts released the first “Unravel” in 2016. Critics praised it for its charming visuals and adorable Yarny mascot, but many felt the platforming was a bit lacking. Although there are no exact sales numbers available, the game did well enough that EA announced in May 2016 it was extending its partnership with Coldwood Interactive and working with the studio on its next project.

While the announcement didn’t mention “Unravel” by name, an EA representative confirmed to PC Gamer at the time that “this will be for the next ‘Unravel.'” EA added it would reveal more about the project “when the time is right.” Perhaps we’ll hear more about it today during the publisher’s E3 live show, which starts at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.

