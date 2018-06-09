‘Unravel 2’ is Out Now And It Has Adorable Yarny Co-Op

“Unravel 2” is officially out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, developer Coldwood Interactive announced Saturday during publisher Electronic Arts’ E3 2018 press conference. And, this time, two people can play cooperatively.

“Unravel 2’s” appearance during EA’s show was expected after fans noticed it was recently rated by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB). But, the fact it’s launching Saturday as well is a nice surprise.

“This is a side-scrolling platformer in which players control a pair of fantastical creatures called Yarnys as they navigate environments,” the ESRB wrote. “Players traverse platforms and avoid hazards by swinging from yarn lassos; some areas contain animals that chase/menace the player’s characters. The Yarnys are defeated when they are eaten by a fish, grabbed by birds, crushed by boulders, or run over by cars.”

Swedish developer Coldwood Interactive and publisher Electronic Arts launched the first “Unravel” in 2016. Critics praised it for its charming visuals and adorable Yarny mascot, but many felt the platforming was a bit lacking. Although there are no exact sales numbers available, the game did well enough that EA announced in May 2016 it was extending its partnership with Coldwood Interactive and working with the studio on its next project.

While the announcement didn’t mention “Unravel” by name, an EA representative confirmed to PC Gamer at the time that “this will be for the next ‘Unravel.'”

