×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Game Dev Supergroup is Bringing AAA Assets Initiative to Unity

By

Emily's Most Recent Stories

View All

Next week Unity Technologies will launch The Unity Icon Collective initiative, a series of AAA asset packs made by a veritable supergroup of game artists and designers for Unity users to purchase from the official Unity Asset Store.

“Volume #1: Buried Memories – Yggdrasil” is the first asset pack of this initiative, a set of science fictional art and sound assets that is slated to release on the Unity Asset Store Thursday for $250 (but is available for free to all Unity Pro subscribers with a small studio of fewer than 10 employees.)

Icon Packs are fully functioning game scenes which take place within their own universe, narrative and have their own lore and backstory. The Buried Memories – Yggdrasil Icon Pack will be the first in an episodic series within this world, telling the story of an earth-changing event that leads to the emergence of a machine civilization. “Yggdrasil” contains a game-ready, customizable world, featuring professionally rigged characters, shaders, textures, lighting, audio and source files, all based on the work of concept artist Johnson Ting – perhaps best known for his work on “Gears of War 4”.

Related

The Unity Icon Collective itself is a group of character artists, environmental artists, cinematic artists, animators, and sound designers whose past work ranges from “Assassin’s Creed” to “Mirror’s Edge”.

Character art and animations are designed by “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” developers Mufizal Mokhtar and Cyrus Lam, who worked as senior art director and animation director, respectively. Sound design is done by Pinewood Studios’ head of creative audio Glen Gathard, whose past work includes a role as assistant sound editor on “Batman Begins”. Cinematic art will be created by “Need for Speed’, “Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst” and “Star Wars: Battlefront” alumni Matteo Grossi. Finally, music will be created by indie games composer Nathan Cleary and environmental art to be designed by artist Callum Tweedie-Walker.

“Volume #1: Buried Memories – Yggdrasil” is currently available for pre-order on the Unity Asset Store.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Gaming

  • Voice Cast, Season Pass Revealed For

    Voice Cast, Season Pass Revealed For 'Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes'

    Developer Grasshopper Manufacture revealed new season pass and voice cast details on Thursday for its upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive “Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.” The season pass launches alongside the game on Jan. 18 for $9.99 and includes two “volumes” of downloadable content. Additional Content Vol. 1 — Black Dandelion launches on Feb. 28 [...]

  • 'Tiny Metal' Multiplayer, New Act Comes

    'Tiny Metal' Multiplayer, New Act Comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam

    “Tiny Metal,” the “Advanced Wars”-like from developer Area35 and Sony publishing label Unties, is receiving a free update that delivers its online multiplayer mode to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The update also brings with it an extension to the story-driven campaign entitled Act V, which introduces six new missions. The online mode [...]

  • Game Dev Supergroup is Bringing AAA

    Game Dev Supergroup is Bringing AAA Assets Initiative to Unity

    Next week Unity Technologies will launch The Unity Icon Collective initiative, a series of AAA asset packs made by a veritable supergroup of game artists and designers for Unity users to purchase from the official Unity Asset Store. “Volume #1: Buried Memories – Yggdrasil” is the first asset pack of this initiative, a set of [...]

  • 'Telltale's The Walking Dead' Will Conclude

    'Telltale's The Walking Dead' Will Conclude for PC on Epic Games Store

    All future episodes of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead” on PC will be published on the Epic Games Store, Skybound Games announced Thursday. People who already bought the season on a different PC platform will still receive the final two episodes through their previous point of purchase. The third episode of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The [...]

  • 'Star Citizen' Dev Spent Over $4

    'Star Citizen' Dev Spent Over $4 Million a Month in 2017

    Kickstarter was still a brand new frontier in November 2012 when Chris Roberts’ Cloud Imperium Games raised more than $2 million for its ambitious “Star Citizen.” Now, more than six years later, the company has raised more than 100 times that amount through private crowdfunding. Cloud Imperium announced today it has secured $46 million in [...]

  • Steam Sale Welcomes Users to the

    Steam Sale Welcomes Users to the Extremely Cozy Cottage of Surprises

    The Steam storefront will feature holiday deals including free daily items starting Thursday, Valve announced via a press release. The theme for Steam’s 2018 sale is the “Extremely Cozy Cottage of Surprises,” and this will be the 12th annual winter store for the leading digital PC game distribution platform. The sale will offer deals on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad