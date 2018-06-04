‘Underworld Ascendant’ Drops First Look Ahead of September Release

Players return to the Stygian Abyss of ‘Ultima Underworld’ in September when ‘Underworld Ascendant’ hits Steam.

The game, developed by Paul Neurath (‘Ultima Underworld,’ ‘Thief’), Warren Spector (‘Deus Ex,’ ‘Epic Mickey’), and the rest of the team at OtherSide Entertainment, drops players in a fantasy world shaped by player experimentation and a dynamic, reactive environment. The game, directed and written by Joe Fielder (‘BioShock Infinite’), means to push the immersive sim genre forward, the developers say.

‘Underworld Ascendant’ is the result of a decades-long discussion between the game’s original designer, Neurath, and Electronic Arts. In 2014, EA granted Neurath a license to ‘Underworld’ (though not ‘Ultima’). In 2015, OtherSide Entertainment, founded by Neurath, took to Kickstarter where it raised enough to develop the game.

“It’s a pretty exciting, fresh, original take on RPGs and simulators,” Fielder said last year. “It’s story-driven open gameplay in a highly interactive world – an emergent RPG.”

In the game, the player takes on the role of a person plucked from the modern world and dropped into the dangerous subterranean Stygian Abyss. “It’s a place where life shouldn’t exist,” Fielder says. “And this improbable ecology has formed there.”

The hidden world has a different sort of life-cycle that revolves around mana. Many of the creatures of the world consume the mana, which floats throughout areas like motes of glowing dust, and then excrete light. So, for instance, the undead of this world aren’t evil, they’re simply parasitic creatures which have seeped in from other dimensions, subsisting off of the mana.

‘Underworld Ascendant’ will be playable for all attendees of E3 at the Alienware booth #647 from June 12-14. Underworld Ascendant will be published on Steam for PC in September 2018.