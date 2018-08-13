‘Uncharted’ Movie Director Confirms the Film Is ‘Close to the Starting Line’

A movie based upon Naughty Dog’s “Uncharted” series is still moving forward and will likely be director Shawn Levy’s next project.

Talking to The Playlist, when asked about his upcoming schedule Levy confirmed: “The closest to the starting line is “Uncharted” in that it’s a massive title.”

“We now have a very good script and we have our star in Tom Holland,” Levy added. “That is now subject to schedule and additional casting. But I would say as of right now, that seems to be the most near horizon.

“And it’s a movie I’m very excited about.”

Sony’s held the film rights to “Uncharted” for several years, evolving through many different crew and cast teams until Spider-Man star Tom Holland was announced as the adventure movie’s lead last year.

It’s thought the movie will act as a prequel to Nathan Drake’s story, with Holland appearing as a younger version of the Drake we know from the game series.

Last month, director Allan Ungar teamed up with actor Nathan Fillion to make an incredible 15-minute “Uncharted” fan film, complete with a fully realized combat scene and Drake’s characteristic wisecracks.