Ubisoft is Giving Away ‘For Honor’ on PC, Announces ‘Marching Fire’ DLC

CREDIT: Ubisoft

Ubisoft revealed the “biggest, most ambitious” update yet for its online action game “For Honor” at its E3 2018 press conference on Monday.

Marching Fire introduces Chinese warriors to the game, along with a new 4-v-4 multiplayer mode and a castle siege mode called Breach. It comes out October 16.

For Honor” launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February 2017. It’s gained a loyal following since then. Ubisoft said during an earnings call in February the online game had amassed a player base of 7.5 million, with one million unique players logging in every month.

Ubisoft also announced it’s giving the PC starter edition of “For Honor” away for free between now and June 18. People who want to download the game can grab it via Uplay.

