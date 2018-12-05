×
Ubisoft Teases “Far Cry” Announcement at Game Awards 2018

By

Ubisoft revealed a new teaser trailer ahead of “The Game Awards 2018” centered around what appears to be a post-apocalyptic “Far Cry” game.

The developer took to Twitter with the clip, stating “Tune into the Game Awards for the world premiere of the next Far Cry.” The brief teaser trailer begins with a shot of a mushroom cloud extending into the air, seen from a short distance away. An idyllic farm with golden crops is the first shot we see before the blinding light of the nuclear bomb whites out the screen.

“None of us were ready for the end,” a male voice narrates while leaves turn to ash and an unknown party brandishes a crossbow that appears to launch saw blades. “The flames devoured everything, and when death rolled through our valley, our world turned cold and dark. The years of rain and the howling winds gave way to blue skies and a new world in bloom. We felt hope,” the voice continues as the footage reveals lush, flowery landscapes before devolving into violence with the unidentified weapon again. “We were wrong.”

There’s no information about the game other than the a brief tease for its appearance during “The Game Awards,” not even a name to go by. It’s likely it won’t be a follow-up to 2018’s “Far Cry 5,” seeing as it’s only been out in the wild for months, but it could potentially be a spin-off of the core game or set in the same rural area of Montana. Given the way the way “Far Cry 5” can potentially end, a game set in the apocalypse certainly makes sense.

The Game Awards 2018” is set to kick off on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, California and hosted by Geoff Keighley. There are a number of game reveals expected during the show, including information on what “Fortnite” Season 7 will bring in the future.

