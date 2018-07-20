Ubisoft Compensating “For Honor” Players Affected By DDoS Attack

For Honor” developer Ubisoft will be providing in-game compensation for players affected by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that hit the title last week. Ubisoft has taken to its official forums to announce that all “For Honor” players will be receiving 1000 Steel, two Scavenger Crates, and a 10 XP boost item as an apology for the DDoS attack, which caused frustrating server and latency issues as players attempted to enjoy the game.

Ubisoft previously announced via tweet that it had been “monitoring” DDoS attacks that had been impacting its various services, causing players to be unable to connect to games. The attacks seemed to revolve around server latency and connectivity in general, and extended to games beyond “For Honor.” Games like “Steep,” “Far Cry 5,” and “Ghost Recon: Wildlands” were also affected.

PC players should already have access to the items in compensation for the various issues, and console players can expect their shortly afterward. Not all players will receive the bonuses, however. Only those who have been active over the last month will be eligible. All you need to do to claim them is log into your account, and you will receive the items automatically.

“For Honor” is an action fighting game that debuted back in Feb. 14, 2017. It allows players to take on the role of characters from various factions such as the Iron Legion, the Chosen, and the Warborn to engage in fantastic brawls. Set in a medieval, post-apocalyptic setting, it’s been receiving weekly updates with additional outfits and goodies. There’s currently a new expansion called “Marching Fire” that’s set to drop on Oct. 16.

