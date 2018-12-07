Typhoon Studios Reveals First Project ‘Journey To The Savage Planet’

“Journey to the Savage Planet” is an “upbeat” first-person adventure set in a bright and colorful alien world, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2019, developer Typhoon Studios announced during The Game Awards on Thursday.

The player takes on the role of an employee of Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the “4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company.” Dropped onto an uncharted planet deep in a fictitious, far-away corner of the universe, they must explore and catalog alien flora and fauna to determine if the planet is fit for human habitation.

Typhoon is a new studio based in Montreal. It was founded in 2017 by industry veterans Alex Hutchinson, Yassine Riahi and Reid Schneider. The three previously worked for Ubisoft, Eidos, and WB Games. “Journey to the Savage Planet” is their debut project.

“The core tenets of Typhoon are strong flavors, lots of intertwined systems, a penchant for bad jokes, and a deep and abiding love of collaborative play,” said Typhoon Studios creative director and co-founder Hutchinson. “‘Journey to the Savage Planet’ will encompass all of those things and more.”

“It was a dream come true to reveal our project at The Game Awards,” added Typhoon Studios technical director and co-founder Riahi. “We were thrilled to see the positive reaction from viewers and we’re eager to get ‘Journey to the Savage Planet’ in your hands next year!”

“Journey to the Savage Planet” will be published by 505 Games, along with partners Makers Fund and Epic Games.

