Accused Serial Swatter To Plead Guilty to 46 New Charges

Tyler Raj Barriss
CREDIT: Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP

Tyler Barriss, the 25-year-old California man accused of making a hoax 911 call that led to the death of a Wichita, Kan. man last year, plans to plead guilty to 46 new federal counts, according to Wired.

An argument between two “Call of Duty” players reportedly led to the fake call after one player allegedly asked Barriss to “swat” the other. “Swatting” is the practice of calling in fake threats to send law enforcement and emergency responders to an unsuspecting person’s home. Barriss called Wichita police and told them he’d murdered his father and was holding the rest of his family hostage. He allegedly gave police an address he thought belonged to the “Call of Duty” player he wanted to swat. But, it belonged to 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was uninvolved in the argument. Police responded to Finch’s home and shot and killed him when he answered the door. It was the first time a swatting incident resulted in someone’s death in the U.S.

The 46 new charges are for dozens of other swatting incidents and fake bomb threats Barriss allegedly committed between 2015 and 2017 across various states.

The Wichita officer who shot Finch wasn’t criminally charged. The “Call of Duty” player who asked Barriss to swat his opponent, 18-year-old Casey Viner, was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to make a false report, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The other person involved in the argument, 19-year-old Shane Gaskill, was charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and wire fraud. Authorities say the pair talked about hiding their involvement in the case, and Viner wiped and factory-reset his iPhone.

Barriss is currently being held in a detention center in Kansas and is awaiting trial.

  Tyler Raj Barriss

    Accused Serial Swatter To Plead Guilty to 46 New Charges

  Ninja Announces Ninja's New Year Marathon

    Ninja Announces Ninja's New Year Marathon Stream

  Former Runic, Gearbox Devs Form Monster

    Former Runic, Gearbox Devs Form "Community-Driven" Studio, Monster Squad

  Blizzard Introduces Esports Mobile App For

    Blizzard Introduces Esports Mobile App For iOS and Android

  'Fortnite' Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko

    'Fortnite' Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko Figures Available Now

  'Red Dead Redemption 2:' Your Guide

    Your Guide to 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

  TwitchCon Keynote Emphasizes Building Community, Introduces

    Twitch Adds 235,000 Streamers to Revenue Program in 2018, 6,800 Partners

