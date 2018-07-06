TwitchCon 2018 Tickets Now Available

Tickets are now available for TwitchCon 2018, video game live streaming platform Twitch announced on Friday.

TwitchCon is an annual celebration of streamer culture and the Twitch community. It takes place Oct. 26-28 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif.

This year, Twitch is introducing a new TwitchCon Ambassador Program designed to showcase some of the diverse talent on the platform. Fifteen Twitch partners will attend panels, stage content, meet and greets, and more. This year’s ambassadors include:

Games Done Quick is making its TwitchCon debut this year with GDQ Express, a 50-hour speedrunning marathon benefiting various charities. It takes place in the TwitchCon Charity Plaza. GDQ will start taking participant submissions on July 8-14. Its most recent charity event, Summer Games Done Quick, raised over $2 million for Doctors Without Borders.

A number of older events are returning as well. Artist Alley (formerly known as Creative Corner) is making a comeback, allowing Twitch artists to show off and sell their pieces to attendees. Creatives who want to display their products can apply for space. The TwitchCon Cosplay Contest is also returning and it’s looking for cosplayers to compete in four categories — needlework, armor, larger than life, and FX). The prize pool is over $70,000.

The second annual Developer Day will take place at the Marriott San Jose on Oct. 25, the day before TwitchCon. People interested in attending can visit the Developer Day website to request a ticket.

Finally, the TwitchCon Charity Plaza and Charity Decathlon are back as well. Tiltify, the popular platform for content creator fundraising, will feature over 10 charities on the convention showfloor and on a featured live stream, while over 150 Twitch personalities will compete to become the decathlon champion. Last year, participants raised over $117,000 for 10 charities.