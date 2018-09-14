TwitchCon 2018 Beefs Up Security Following Jacksonville Shooting

Social streaming platform Twitch is increasing security for its annual TwitchCon event, it announced on Friday in a blog post detailing the new guidelines.

“You are the most important thing about TwitchCon,” Twitch said. “And while your safety has always been our top priority, this year, we’re enhancing our dedicated security and screening measures. We are working closely with San Jose’s local law enforcement, convention staff, and additional security services.”

All TwitchCon 2018 attendees will undergo a bag search and security screening at all designated entrance points, Twitch said. They can only bring in one bag with a maximum size of 12” x 15” x 6”. Backpacks acquired on the show floor, even Twitch-branded ones, are not eligible for re-entry, Twitch said, and space at the bag check on-site will be limited.

All attendees need to wear their official TwitchCon badges within all convention areas and the badge must be visible at all times, Twitch said. They must also carry a valid form of photo ID or a passport.

The enhanced security measures come less than a month after two people were killed and 11 others injured in a mass shooting during a “Madden NFL” tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. Following the incident, “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts said it is running a “comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators. At least one shooting survivor is now suing EA and the bar where the tournament was held, claiming they both failed to provide proper security.

TwitchCon 2018 takes place Oct. 26-28 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif.