Bethesda Is Coming to TwitchCon for First Time Ever

Video game publisher Bethesda is making its TwitchCon debut next month, social video service Twitch announced on Monday.

TwitchCon 2018 takes place Oct. 26-28 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Bethesda will be on the convention’s show floor for the first time ever, where it will host multiple live-streamed events. Fans can expect to see the upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76,” “The Elder Scrolls Online,” “Quake Champions,” and more.

A number of other exhibitors are also expected to attend. Epic Games is devoting an entire hall to its popular battle royale title “Fortnite.” PlayStation will be there with a new and improved gaming rig outfitted with PS4 Pro gaming stations and PlayStation VR demos. Sega and Creative Assembly are bringing playable demos for titles like “Total War,” “Warhammer II,” and “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” along with weekend-long live gameplay demonstrations. Plus, “World of Tanks” fans can meet with popular streamers and get hands-on time with the game in augmented reality.

“TwitchCon 2018 attendees are in for a great time. It will be a true reflection of the community’s passions, from gaming and cosplay to charity events, inspiring panels and talks, meet-&-greets, and a show floor full of exciting, interactive experiences and activations,” said Twitch CMO Kate Jhaveri. “Gaming has become part of mainstream pop culture and we see that reflected in the number of marquee and non-gaming brands participating this year.”

Esports fans can also expect a number of competitive events. Games Done Quick makes it TwitchCon debut with a 50-hour charity speedrunning marathon called GDQ Express. That takes place in TwitchCon’s Charity Plaza. A full schedule of events is available on GDQ’s website.

The Broadcaster Royale: Omen Challenge takes place at the City National Civic Theater at 1:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 26. There, the biggest “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” streamers will compete for part of a $300,000 prize.

The Doritos Bowl is happening at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 27 on the TwitchCon Esports Stage. It will feature Twitch’s biggest personalities going head-to-head in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” new battle royale mode, Blackout.

Meanwhile, the Fortnite Fall Skirmish Grand Final takes place over three days at TwitchCon 2018 with an open and invitational tournament. A $10 million prize pool is up for grabs.

There’re a lot more activities and events planned as well. Anyone interested in attending TwitchCon 2018 can find a full schedule and ticket information on its official website.