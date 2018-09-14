Over 200 Custom Twitch Streamer Skins Coming To ‘PUBG’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Social streaming platform Twitch and developer PUBG Corporation are teaming up to bring a massive amount of Twitch streamer-themed in-game items and skins to popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” they announced on Friday.

More than 200 streamer-designed skins are being created for participants of Broadcaster Royale’s second season. The event lets any “PUBG” fan compete alongside Twitch streamers for a chance at the grand prize. Season One saw over 150 Twitch Partners and thousands of community members battling it out for a $300,000 prize pool.

People can buy the custom skins on “PUBG’s” Twitch channel, via an Extension on participating Twitch channels, or in-game via Steam. Skin revenues will go toward the streamer that contributed to the designs for certain items and to the channel owner, Twitch said. Any revenue-earning Twitch Partner or Affiliate can sell the items via the Extension.

Additionally, Twitch Prime members can get up to 10 of the new in-game items for free.

“Fans of Twitch love to celebrate and support their favorite ‘PUBG’ streamers,” said John Howell, VP of Global Partnerships at Twitch. “By offering an unprecedented amount of skins tailored after these popular streaming personalities, it ensures fans can wear their hearts on both sleeves while supporting their favorite creators.”

Broadcaster Royale open registration for season two begins today and closes on Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT or when slots are filled. Twitch said it’s mixing up the format from the qualifiers to the finals for the new season. Twitch is teaming up with Omen by HP again this year, but this time teams need to earn points by competing in a gauntlet of Omen challenges. Teams that earn the most points in each region will go on to the finals at TwitchCon 2018 in October. Winners of the Broadcaster Royale: Omen Challenge have the opportunity to create and sell their own “PUBG” in-game items regardless if they’re a Twitch streamer or community member from the open qualifiers, Twitch said.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • Over 200 Custom Twitch Streamer Skins

    Over 200 Custom Twitch Streamer Skins Coming To 'PUBG'

    Social streaming platform Twitch and developer PUBG Corporation are teaming up to bring a massive amount of Twitch streamer-themed in-game items and skins to popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” they announced on Friday. More than 200 streamer-designed skins are being created for participants of Broadcaster Royale’s second season. The event lets any “PUBG” fan […]

  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

    Bethesda is Making 'Wolfenstein III,' Not Abandoning Single Player

    Social streaming platform Twitch and developer PUBG Corporation are teaming up to bring a massive amount of Twitch streamer-themed in-game items and skins to popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” they announced on Friday. More than 200 streamer-designed skins are being created for participants of Broadcaster Royale’s second season. The event lets any “PUBG” fan […]

  • 'Assassin's Creed: Odyssey' Is Coming To

    'Assassin's Creed: Odyssey' Is Coming To Switch In Japan

    Social streaming platform Twitch and developer PUBG Corporation are teaming up to bring a massive amount of Twitch streamer-themed in-game items and skins to popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” they announced on Friday. More than 200 streamer-designed skins are being created for participants of Broadcaster Royale’s second season. The event lets any “PUBG” fan […]

  • New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo

    New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo Switch Bundle Announced

    Social streaming platform Twitch and developer PUBG Corporation are teaming up to bring a massive amount of Twitch streamer-themed in-game items and skins to popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” they announced on Friday. More than 200 streamer-designed skins are being created for participants of Broadcaster Royale’s second season. The event lets any “PUBG” fan […]

  • King Leonidas

    ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s’ Elias Toufexis on Playing the Legendary King Leonidas

    Social streaming platform Twitch and developer PUBG Corporation are teaming up to bring a massive amount of Twitch streamer-themed in-game items and skins to popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” they announced on Friday. More than 200 streamer-designed skins are being created for participants of Broadcaster Royale’s second season. The event lets any “PUBG” fan […]

  • Nintendo Switch Online: NES Offline Play

    Nintendo Switch Online: NES Offline Play Requirements, Disappearing Cloud Saves and More

    Social streaming platform Twitch and developer PUBG Corporation are teaming up to bring a massive amount of Twitch streamer-themed in-game items and skins to popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” they announced on Friday. More than 200 streamer-designed skins are being created for participants of Broadcaster Royale’s second season. The event lets any “PUBG” fan […]

  • Nintendo Announces 'Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn'

    Nintendo Announces 'Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn' Remake for Nintendo 3DS

    Social streaming platform Twitch and developer PUBG Corporation are teaming up to bring a massive amount of Twitch streamer-themed in-game items and skins to popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” they announced on Friday. More than 200 streamer-designed skins are being created for participants of Broadcaster Royale’s second season. The event lets any “PUBG” fan […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad