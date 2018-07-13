How to Watch: Twitch Prime ‘PUBG’ Squad Showdown (Feat. Deadmau5)

If you don’t have plans for Friday the 13th, Twitch Prime is holding a PUBG Showdown event, according to the Twitch blog.

The Unboxing Prime Day event is happening in Los Angeles, but fans of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” can watch the livestream of popular Twitch streamers in the PUBG Squad Showdown starting at 11 a.m. PT Friday.

Twitch streamers Shroud, Dr DisRespect, Anne Munition, Chocotaco, chad, and anthony_kongphan are among those who will compete. The showdown is sure to be entertaining, but viewers at home will also have the chance to take part in “huge giveaways” teased by the Twitch blog.

Ethan Evans the EVP of Commerce, Developers, and Twitch Prime explained how the event will celebrate Twitch’s gaming community.

“Unboxing Prime Day events are designed to say ‘thank you’ to Prime members, with great experiences that aren’t available anywhere else,” Evans told Variety. “With the Twitch Prime Unboxing Prime Day event we wanted to celebrate our shared love of gaming with the Twitch community of broadcasters, provide members with new PUBG in-game loot, and just have a big party featuring a set of new music from deadmau5.”

Twitch Prime members will also get a glimpse at upcoming exclusive “PUBG” in-game content.

Artist deadmau5 will also be performing at the Unboxing Prime Day event, and will feature music from his new album, “Mau5ville: level 1.”

If the Unboxing Prime Day events this weekend don’t interest you, keep an eye out on upcoming Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime Day starts on July 16 and will bring deep discounts on items sure to interest gamers, including Razer gaming peripherals.

Twitch Prime members can also access free games in the days leading up to Prime Day. The highly-regarded “Tacoma” is available now until July 18, and Double Fine’s “Broken Age” will be available from July 17 to 31, among lots of other exciting titles.