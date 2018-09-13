Twitch Hires Its First Head of Diversity And Inclusion

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Caspar Rubin/Unsplash

Social live streaming service Twitch just hired its first head of diversity and inclusion, it announced on Thursday.

Katrina Jones starts in that new role on Oct. 1. She has 10 years of experience in human resources and inclusion and diversity. Before joining Twitch, she held a similar position at Vimeo, where she created that company’s first-ever diversity strategy and worked to disrupt bias and foster a more inclusive workplace. Prior to Vimeo, Jones was the diversity and inclusion lead at Accenture.

Jones will report to Twitch’s new chief human resources officer Sudarshana Rangachary. Rangachary has 20 years of experience in the human resources field. She was most recently vice president of human resources at clothing company Gap, Inc. She will lead the People and Workplace teams at Twitch and report to chief operating officer Sara Clemens.

CREDIT: Twitch

Twitch is also hiring a new chief financial officer. Michelle Weaver starts Oct. 1 and brings 25 years of finance and operations experience to the company. She spent the last two years at talent platform Hired. Before that, she was CFO at Stitch Fix, where she helped the company scale to a $1 billion run rate and over 5,000 employees. She also spent six years as CFO of video game publisher Electronic Arts. She will lead the global Finance and IT teams at Twitch and report to Clemens.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these new executives to Twitch,” said Clemens in a press release. “Their collective expertise scaling global businesses and building engaged, high-performing teams will help ensure we can continue to deliver the best experience in multiplayer entertainment to our growing, global community.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • mlb-bamtech-league-of-legends-esports

    Riot Says It Puts Employees on Leave 'When Necessary' After Toxic Behavior Report

    Social live streaming service Twitch just hired its first head of diversity and inclusion, it announced on Thursday. Katrina Jones starts in that new role on Oct. 1. She has 10 years of experience in human resources and inclusion and diversity. Before joining Twitch, she held a similar position at Vimeo, where she created that […]

  • Nintendo Advises Users to Link Switch

    Nintendo Advises Users to Link Switch Accounts Ahead of Nintendo Switch Online Debut

    Social live streaming service Twitch just hired its first head of diversity and inclusion, it announced on Thursday. Katrina Jones starts in that new role on Oct. 1. She has 10 years of experience in human resources and inclusion and diversity. Before joining Twitch, she held a similar position at Vimeo, where she created that […]

  • The Game Awards and Facebook Plan

    The Game Awards and Facebook Plan to Recognize 'Global Gaming Citizens'

    Social live streaming service Twitch just hired its first head of diversity and inclusion, it announced on Thursday. Katrina Jones starts in that new role on Oct. 1. She has 10 years of experience in human resources and inclusion and diversity. Before joining Twitch, she held a similar position at Vimeo, where she created that […]

  • Riot Employees Skeptical About Change At

    Riot Employees Skeptical About Company Culture Change (Report)

    Social live streaming service Twitch just hired its first head of diversity and inclusion, it announced on Thursday. Katrina Jones starts in that new role on Oct. 1. She has 10 years of experience in human resources and inclusion and diversity. Before joining Twitch, she held a similar position at Vimeo, where she created that […]

  • "Diablo III Eternal Collection" Heads to

    'Diablo III: Eternal Collection' Heads to Nintendo Switch November 2018

    Social live streaming service Twitch just hired its first head of diversity and inclusion, it announced on Thursday. Katrina Jones starts in that new role on Oct. 1. She has 10 years of experience in human resources and inclusion and diversity. Before joining Twitch, she held a similar position at Vimeo, where she created that […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 5, Week 10 Challenges Guide

    Social live streaming service Twitch just hired its first head of diversity and inclusion, it announced on Thursday. Katrina Jones starts in that new role on Oct. 1. She has 10 years of experience in human resources and inclusion and diversity. Before joining Twitch, she held a similar position at Vimeo, where she created that […]

  • New Venture Skybound Stories Will Create

    New Venture Skybound Stories Will Create Mobile Narrative Experiences

    Social live streaming service Twitch just hired its first head of diversity and inclusion, it announced on Thursday. Katrina Jones starts in that new role on Oct. 1. She has 10 years of experience in human resources and inclusion and diversity. Before joining Twitch, she held a similar position at Vimeo, where she created that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad