Twitch Hires Its First Head of Diversity And Inclusion

Social live streaming service Twitch just hired its first head of diversity and inclusion, it announced on Thursday.

Katrina Jones starts in that new role on Oct. 1. She has 10 years of experience in human resources and inclusion and diversity. Before joining Twitch, she held a similar position at Vimeo, where she created that company’s first-ever diversity strategy and worked to disrupt bias and foster a more inclusive workplace. Prior to Vimeo, Jones was the diversity and inclusion lead at Accenture.

Jones will report to Twitch’s new chief human resources officer Sudarshana Rangachary. Rangachary has 20 years of experience in the human resources field. She was most recently vice president of human resources at clothing company Gap, Inc. She will lead the People and Workplace teams at Twitch and report to chief operating officer Sara Clemens.

Twitch is also hiring a new chief financial officer. Michelle Weaver starts Oct. 1 and brings 25 years of finance and operations experience to the company. She spent the last two years at talent platform Hired. Before that, she was CFO at Stitch Fix, where she helped the company scale to a $1 billion run rate and over 5,000 employees. She also spent six years as CFO of video game publisher Electronic Arts. She will lead the global Finance and IT teams at Twitch and report to Clemens.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these new executives to Twitch,” said Clemens in a press release. “Their collective expertise scaling global businesses and building engaged, high-performing teams will help ensure we can continue to deliver the best experience in multiplayer entertainment to our growing, global community.”