A Guide to Twitch’s E3 2018 Events

Twitch
CREDIT: Twitch

Twitch’s coverage of E3 this year starts Saturday with a full lineup of interviews and first looks at games coming to the expo. The popular streaming service is also encouraging Twitch users to co-stream with their official coverage.

Throughout the week, Twitch hosts will be streaming the conferences and commenting on all of the top reveals from Nintendo, Microsoft, PlayStation, Bethesda, Square Enix and more.

E3 officially starts June 12, but Twitch is starting the coverage early, covering EA’s press conference on Saturday, June 9 at 11 a.m. PT.

You can see the full schedule below.

For Twitch streamers who want to host their own show for their followers/subscribers, they have the option to co-stream the event by setting their game to “E3 2018” and capturing the official Twitch coverage.

For those going to E3 this year, Twitch will have a booth in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center where they encourage attendees to come and check out their presentations and game zone with “Jurassic World Evolution.”

Twitch will also be hosting meet and greets with popular Twitch partners GiantWaffle, Criken, CrankGamePlays and more.

For game developers, Twitch will hold multiple informative sessions at their booth theater on various topics, such as how developers can “leverage interactive experiences to acquire users for your game.”

You can find the schedule and full list of meet and greets and developer panels over on the Twitch blog.For those who can’t attend or stream, no worries– we’ll have all the highlights and details at Variety.

