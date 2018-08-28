Complete Guide To Twitch At PAX West 2018

Twitch
CREDIT: Twitch

Twitch is at PAX West this week at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Wash. and it has a bunch of events planned for fans and convention attendees.

Twitch is selling official merchandise in its booth for the first time ever, it said in a blog post on Tuesday. It has best-selling tees and hoodies, new releases, and a limited edition PAX West 2018 t-shirt available while supplies last.

Fans can stop by the booth to say hello to some of their favorite streamers. FemSteph, ItmeJP, GassyMexican, Littlesiha, and GoldGlove are all expected to attend. Twitch promises even more personalities will show up as well, and said PAX attendees can find a full Meet and Greet schedule in its booth during the show.

People visiting Twitch’s Game Zone can get a copy of Frostkeep Studios’ team-based survival game “Rend,” while those interested in learning how to be better streamers can participate in Twitch 101 and get hands-on demos with Extensions and more.

Nickelodeon is holding The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Speedrun Showdown at the PAX Arena. Army Entertainment Esports will also finish up its “Street Fighter V” circuit there.

Finally, Twitch is holding a “PUBG” tournament called Broadcaster Royale culminating in its first-ever grand finals at PAX West’s Paramount Theater. About 160 streamers from around the world are competing in a three-day finals event spanning Friday through Sunday, Twitch said. The prize pool is $300,000. After the Battle Royale, attendees can play “PUBG” with streamers until 8 p.m. PT.

PAX West 2018 kicks off Friday, Aug. 31 and runs through Sept. 3.

  Twitch

    Complete Guide To Twitch At PAX West 2018

  'Onimusha: Warlords' Remaster Comes To PC,

    'Onimusha: Warlords' Remaster Comes to PC, Consoles Jan. 15

  Pokemon Go

    'Pokémon Go' Earning $2.5 Million Daily Since Trading Update (Report)

  'Into the Breach' Now on Switch

    'Into the Breach' Now on Switch; 'Hyper Light Drifter' and More Coming

  PAX West: Complete Guide to Capcom

    Complete Guide to Capcom at PAX West 2018

  Pro 'Madden NFL' Player Shielded Others

    Pro 'Madden NFL' Player Shielded Others During Jacksonville Shooting

  Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo Holds Nindies Showcase Summer 2018

