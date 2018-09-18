Twitch, Ad Council, Square Enix Partner to Bring Suicide Awareness Livestreams

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Square Enix

The Ad Council is partnering with game streaming platform Twitch to offer livestreams in support of the Seize the Awkward campaign, which encourages young people to speak out about mental health.

The Seize the Awkward campaign encourages teens and young adults to have difficult conversations about mental health by prompting them to reach out to friends or peers who may be at risk for suicide.

From Sept. 18 to 20, Twitch streamers Achievement HunterMissKyliee, Natalie “ZombiUnicorn” Casanova,” negaoryx, OMGitsfirefoxx, schviftyFive, and others will hold charity fundraising streams on their Twitch channels and will encourage donations for the Seize the Awkward campaign.

Square Enix will also host a livestream of “Life is Strange: Before the Storm” featuring voice actors Rhianna DeVries (Chloe), Kylie Brown (Rachel), and Katy Benz (Steph) from the game on the stream. The episodic game deals with adolescent friendships, mental health, and social issues, making it an ideal title to stream for the conversations taking place around the campaign.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and as the common start of the back to school season it is notably “characterized by transition as young adults return to school or depart for college for the first time, making the Seize the Awkward message of checking in with a friend especially timely and relevant,” according to the press release.

Related

Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council commented on the Twitch partnership as well as the other Seize the Awkward campaign movements with other digital partners like Reddit, Shine, and Tumblr.

“This extraordinary group of leading digital, social and experiential partners will give us the opportunity to reach teens and young adults where they are at a time when they may need to hear this critical message most,” said Sherman. “Each of our September activations offers a unique opportunity to authentically connect with young adults and provide the necessary resources to start important and potentially life-saving conversations.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Gaming

  • Twitch and Ad Council Partner to

    Twitch, Ad Council, Square Enix Partner to Bring Suicide Awareness Livestreams

    The Ad Council is partnering with game streaming platform Twitch to offer livestreams in support of the Seize the Awkward campaign, which encourages young people to speak out about mental health. The Seize the Awkward campaign encourages teens and young adults to have difficult conversations about mental health by prompting them to reach out to […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Team Rogue Starts Mentorship Program for Aspiring 'Fortnite' Players

    The Ad Council is partnering with game streaming platform Twitch to offer livestreams in support of the Seize the Awkward campaign, which encourages young people to speak out about mental health. The Seize the Awkward campaign encourages teens and young adults to have difficult conversations about mental health by prompting them to reach out to […]

  • 'House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn

    'House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn SDLX' Arcade Cabinet Offers '5D' Experience

    The Ad Council is partnering with game streaming platform Twitch to offer livestreams in support of the Seize the Awkward campaign, which encourages young people to speak out about mental health. The Seize the Awkward campaign encourages teens and young adults to have difficult conversations about mental health by prompting them to reach out to […]

  • 'Sea of Thieves' Forsaken Shores DLC

    'Sea of Thieves' Forsaken Shores DLC Delayed

    The Ad Council is partnering with game streaming platform Twitch to offer livestreams in support of the Seize the Awkward campaign, which encourages young people to speak out about mental health. The Seize the Awkward campaign encourages teens and young adults to have difficult conversations about mental health by prompting them to reach out to […]

  • Red Bull To Hold Inaugural Rubik's

    Inaugural Rubik's Cube World Championship Awards Snazzy Ring

    The Ad Council is partnering with game streaming platform Twitch to offer livestreams in support of the Seize the Awkward campaign, which encourages young people to speak out about mental health. The Seize the Awkward campaign encourages teens and young adults to have difficult conversations about mental health by prompting them to reach out to […]

  • New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features

    New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features New Story With Familiar Character Cameos

    The Ad Council is partnering with game streaming platform Twitch to offer livestreams in support of the Seize the Awkward campaign, which encourages young people to speak out about mental health. The Seize the Awkward campaign encourages teens and young adults to have difficult conversations about mental health by prompting them to reach out to […]

  • 'Tetris Effect' Brings Its Mesmerizing Puzzles

    'Tetris Effect' Brings Its Mesmerizing Puzzles to PS4 This November

    The Ad Council is partnering with game streaming platform Twitch to offer livestreams in support of the Seize the Awkward campaign, which encourages young people to speak out about mental health. The Seize the Awkward campaign encourages teens and young adults to have difficult conversations about mental health by prompting them to reach out to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad