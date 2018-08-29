Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 Headset Has ‘SuperAmp,’ Swappable Plates

CREDIT: Jennifer Pottheiser/Turtle Beach

Gaming headset maker Turtle Beach unveiled the Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp on Wednesday.

The company developed the new headset in collaboration with top esports teams like OpTic Gaming, Splyce, and the Houston Outlaws. It features professional-grade audio performance via 50mm Nanoclear speakers and the highly sensitive TruSpeak microphone, the company said. It also has a sleek and durable metal headband with a suspended pad and magnetic AeroFit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions.

Meanwhile, the Elite SuperAmp lets players control their game audio and provides surround sound on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It can also connect via Bluetooth to the Turtle Beach Audio Hub mobile app, where gamers can adjust a variety of settings like game and chat audio mix, dynamic chat boost, and bass boost. There are also controls for the SuperAmp’s LED color and lighting mode, along with streaming-specific audio settings.

The Elite Pro 2 can be customized with easily swappable magnetic deco plates. Turtle Beach said an assortment of deco plate designs will be available to buy this holiday season.

“We’re excited for the results of our continued partnership with Turtle Beach,” OpTic Gaming general manager Romain Bigeard said in a press release. “A competitive organization like ours has the most stringent performance requirements for our equipment, and Turtle Beach has consistently matched and exceeded our standards. The Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp fulfills that demand and then some, and we expect it to be a crucial addition to the kit of any gamer looking to give themselves an edge over the competition.”

Turtle Beach is having a great year. It broke records in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, reporting the highest levels of net revenue and net income for any second quarter since the company went public in 2014. Net revenue was up 218% to $60.8 million, while net income increased to $6.3 million. The company told Variety in May the success of hugely popular battle royale games “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” are having a halo effect on headphone sales.

The Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp will be available for $249.95 on Sept. 16 at participating retailers in North America, and on Oct. 8 in the UK and Europe.

