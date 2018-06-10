E3 Trailer: Xbox One Console Launch Exclusive ‘Tunic’

Tunic,” an isometric hack-and-slash game made by a single indepedent developer, will be an Xbox One console exclusive at launch. Microsoft showed a new trailer for the project during the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing.

This story is developing.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

