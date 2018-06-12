Sony Announces ‘Trover Saves the Universe’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Trover Saves the Universe” is a new title coming to PlayStation 4 and PS VR, Sony announced at their E3 Showcase.

This story is developing.

E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, with big news including “Battlefield V’s” new battle royale multiplayer mode. Microsoft dominated with their E3 Xbox Briefing on Sunday, and set the bar high by showing 50 upcoming titles. On Sunday, Bethesda also held their press conference, with new looks at “Fallout 76” and more.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • Sony Announces "Trover Saves the Universe"

    Sony Announces 'Trover Saves the Universe'

    “Trover Saves the Universe” is a new title coming to PlayStation 4 and PS VR, Sony announced at their E3 Showcase. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on […]

  • Déraciné

    FromSoftware Announces 'Déraciné' for PlayStation VR

    “Trover Saves the Universe” is a new title coming to PlayStation 4 and PS VR, Sony announced at their E3 Showcase. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on […]

  • Marvel's Spider-Man

    New 'Spider-Man' Trailer Teases Old-School Villains Electro, Scorpion, More

    “Trover Saves the Universe” is a new title coming to PlayStation 4 and PS VR, Sony announced at their E3 Showcase. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on […]

  • E3 Trailer for 'Death Stranding' Features

    E3 Trailer for 'Death Stranding' Features Léa Seydoux

    “Trover Saves the Universe” is a new title coming to PlayStation 4 and PS VR, Sony announced at their E3 Showcase. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on […]

  • 'Nioh 2' Revealed at Sony's E3

    'Nioh 2' Revealed at Sony's E3 2018 Press Conference

    “Trover Saves the Universe” is a new title coming to PlayStation 4 and PS VR, Sony announced at their E3 Showcase. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on […]

  • Sony is Offering Three 'Kingdom Hearts'

    Sony is Offering Three 'Kingdom Hearts' Games in One Convenient PS4 Bundle

    “Trover Saves the Universe” is a new title coming to PlayStation 4 and PS VR, Sony announced at their E3 Showcase. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on […]

  • E3 Trailer: See Leon's New Look

    E3 Trailer: See Leon's New Look in 'Resident Evil 2' Remake

    “Trover Saves the Universe” is a new title coming to PlayStation 4 and PS VR, Sony announced at their E3 Showcase. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad