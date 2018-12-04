×
‘Trivia Crack’ Takes on ‘HQ Tivia’ With Live Game Mode ‘Trivia Live’

Popular mobile game “Trivia Crack” is launching a new game mode for players in the United States this week known as “Trivia Live.”

The mobile trivia title is looking to compete with the recent trend of live trivia games by bringing real-time quizzes to players. Those who answer the most questions correctly in 10 seconds will be given cash prizes. There are 12 questions for each round, and 10 seconds are allotted for each question.

Winners will split a $500 prize pot to win. If you answer correctly and under the time limit, you’ll go on to the next question. If you fail, you’ll be eliminated from the competition. You can still watch until the end, however, as a spectator. Those who answer the 12 questions correctly will share the winnings from the $500 pot. The live trivia portion of the popular game will make its debut on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 pm ET and will be available daily for players to try out.

The new live model seems to operate closely in scope to “HQ Trivia,” the TV-style live game trivia show that lets all players join in for free. If they answer all 12 multiple choice questions correctly, they get a chance at winning some of the cash behind some pretty wicked prize pools. It typically broadcasts at regular intervals the players can interact with. It broke out as a viral hit after its August 2017 debut, and eventually began raising the amount of money offered per episode. It quickly grew to amass more than 1 million live viewers each day, with prize pots backed by $15 million in venture funding to fuel payments earlier in March 2018.

It remains to be seen how “Trivia Crack” will approach ensuring it remains stocked with enough cash to reward winners through constant giveaways at this time, but given that the game is the fifth most-played mobile game in the world, it will likely have no trouble amassing players and additional ad revenue.

