Trion Worlds Acquired by Gamigo, Laid Off a Number of its Staff

Gamigo acquired Trion Worlds, developer behind “Rift,” and subsequently laid off an undetermined number of its staff, Gamasutra reported Monday.

Trion Worlds, which is the studio behind “Trove,” “Atlas Reactor,” “Defiance 2050,” and “Archage,” confirmed that “there has been a transaction involving Trion Worlds and its games” in a press release on Monday.

At this time, it is unclear just how many were laid off in the acquisition, though Trion revealed that “many of the names and faces you’ve come to know in our studios will remain on through this transition, others will not be making the journey” in its official statement.

A source revealed to Gamasutra that only 25 were offered the chance to stay on with Trion Worlds, which has studios in both Redwood City, California and in Austin, Texas.

Linda “Brasse” Carlson, the director of community relations, posted the statement from the company to the official “Rift” forum on Monday, and it was then posted on the official Trion Worlds site:

“Greetings — We can confirm that there has been a transaction involving Trion Worlds and its games.

While many of the names and faces you’ve come to know in our studios will remain on through this transition, others will not be making the journey. To those who are leaving us, we are forever grateful for your incredible work and contributions over the years.

We’d like to assure our communities that the games will continue on in capable hands moving forward, as everyone involved is aiming to make this transition as smooth as possible for you. We will have more information to reveal as soon as we possibly can.

From the bottom of all of our hearts, we thank you for your time and dedication to our games and hope that you’ve enjoyed the experience as much as we have. From spending time with you in game, to seeing you at conventions, to talking with you on livestreams and forums, it’s been our pleasure to be a part of this exceptional community with you since our first launch more than seven years ago.
Please know that you have our deepest gratitude. As for our games, we hope you continue to enjoy playing them far into the future!

The Trion Worlds Team”

Back in June, at least, it appeared that Trion Worlds was doing relatively well, as it acquired assets from Gazillion Entertainment.

Gamigo and Trion Worlds did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.

