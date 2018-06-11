You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3: Ubisoft Drops ‘Trials Rising’ Trailer

A new “Trials” motocross game is on the way, Ubisoft revealed Monday.

This story is developing.

Ubisoft held its E3 press conference on June 11 at 1 p.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

