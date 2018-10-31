New Patch Balances ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops IV’ Multiplayer Spawning, Weapons

Treyarch fixed several multiplayer concerns in “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” including spawning issues and balancing of weapons and specialists, as detailed in its patch notes, released Tuesday.

First up, this patch is only for console versions of the game, as a PC version with “additional PC-specific changes and improvements” is coming soon.

This patch immediately addresses player concerns raised over spawning. Treyarch adjusted where players will spawn, accounting for things like enemy placement. Ideally, players won’t encounter issues like spawning directly in front of an enemy as frequently with this latest update. Treyarch altered Slums, Summit, Firing Range, Frequency, Arsenal, and Icebreaker in particular for spawning issues.

Weapons have been balanced slightly, as the developers noted that the weapon ecosystem of “Black Ops IV” has been “in a healthy state since launch.” Since the SMG playstyle, meant to be used in a “run-and-gun” fashion has been “underrepresented,” Treyarch is balancing the power of assault rifles and SMGs while still “maintaining the integrity of what each weapon does best.”

In the detailed section of the patch notes, several changes were made to Specialists. For example, Crash, a Support Specialist, was apparently “a bit too effective as a Scorestreak farmer” and so the Teammate Used Pack score event was decreased from 50 to 25. Other Specialists needed to be powered up a bit, including Prophet, whose Tempest projectile speed and chain distance have been increased.

Finally, some multiplayer modes arrive with this update: Gun Game, Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit, and Chaos Domination. Gun Game is sure to be an exciting addition, as it challenges players to complete kills with a variety of different weapons.

Want more details? You can check out the full list of patch notes on the official “Black Ops IV” Reddit page.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” had a successful release as it made over $500 million in its first three days after it came out on Oct. 12 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.