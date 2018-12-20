×
Voice Cast, Season Pass Revealed For ‘Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes’

CREDIT: Grasshopper Manufacture

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture revealed new season pass and voice cast details on Thursday for its upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive “Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.”

The season pass launches alongside the game on Jan. 18 for $9.99 and includes two “volumes” of downloadable content. Additional Content Vol. 1 — Black Dandelion launches on Feb. 28 and includes:

  • New playable character: Shinobu Jacobs
  • Shinobu-exclusive skills: Gekkōken-Ran, Isamiashi-Shinobu
  • Badman Ver. ADV Part: 6 variations in total

Additional Content Vol. 2 — Bubblegum Fatale launches on Apr. 30 and includes:

  • New playable character: Bad Girl
  • Bad Girl-exclusive skills: Cleanup, Prospect
  • Additional stage: “Killer Marathon” + 1 new boss skill
  • Travis Ver. ADV

Meanwhile, voice actor Robin Atkin Downes is returning to play Travis Touchdown, Grasshopper announced on Thursday. Gamers might also recognize him from the “Gears of War” and “Fallout” franchises. Steve Blum will play Badman. His previous works include “Killer7,” “God of War,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops III,” and “Final Fantasy XV.” Kimberly Brooks, who also appeared in the previous “No More Heroes” games, plays Shinobu Jacobs, while Kathryn Fiore returns as Bad Girl. Finally, Greg Ellis will voice Brian Buster Jr. “Dragon Age: Inquisition” fans might recognize him as the voice of the templar Cullen.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes” is the third game in the cult classic action series. It takes place several years after the events of “No More Heroes 2.”

“This time around, the setting is a small town in the middle of nowhere in the American South,” reads Grasshopper’s official description. “Badman shows up at the trailer Travis has been living in to exact revenge for the murder of his daughter, Bad Girl – and things go horribly wrong. As they battle it out, the two are sucked into the game world of the legendary game console, the Death Drive Mk-Ⅱ. Developed by Dr. Juvenile, the Death Drive Mk-Ⅱ has six games contained on Death Balls. It’s said that collecting all six and then beating each game allows the player to have one wish granted. Travis and Badman team up to seek out the Death Balls in order to bring Bad Girl back to life.

