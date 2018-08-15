You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Travis Scott Named Executive Producer on ‘NBA 2K19’ Soundtrack

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rapper Travis Scott announced on Wednesday that he curated the official “NBA 2K19” soundtrack and will be appearing as himself in the game.

The latest iteration of the basketball game franchise will include, in addition to Scott’s music, a selection of tracks hand-picked by the celebrity himself, who is seen with LeBron James in a brief clip showcasing the announcement. James interviews Scott about what working on the new basketball title meant to him, mixed with brief footage of Scott detailing the process.

James is the cover athlete for “NBA 2K19 Anniversary Edition,” which features the NBA champion and a few of his favorite words and phrases included and scrawled in gold by his face.

The soundtrack, which is available to stream right now via Spotify, features artists like Black Veil Brides, Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, Fall Out Boy, Lil Uzi Vert, Marshmello, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Three Days Grace, and Migos for an eclectic mix of hip-hop, alternative, rap, and more.

The 26-year-old has certainly been busy, having debuted his third album “Astroworld” this month in addition to looking after his infant daughter Stormi Webster with girlfriend “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner.

“NBA 2K19” is set to debut on Sept. 7.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Travis Scott Named Executive Producer on

    Travis Scott Named Executive Producer on 'NBA 2K19' Soundtrack

    Rapper Travis Scott announced on Wednesday that he curated the official “NBA 2K19” soundtrack and will be appearing as himself in the game. The latest iteration of the basketball game franchise will include, in addition to Scott’s music, a selection of tracks hand-picked by the celebrity himself, who is seen with LeBron James in a […]

  • 'Diablo 3' On Nintendo Switch Is

    'Diablo 3' On Nintendo Switch Is Officially Happening Later This Year

    Rapper Travis Scott announced on Wednesday that he curated the official “NBA 2K19” soundtrack and will be appearing as himself in the game. The latest iteration of the basketball game franchise will include, in addition to Scott’s music, a selection of tracks hand-picked by the celebrity himself, who is seen with LeBron James in a […]

  • NBA 2K League Is Adding Four

    NBA 2K League Adds Four Expansion Teams For 2019 Season

    Rapper Travis Scott announced on Wednesday that he curated the official “NBA 2K19” soundtrack and will be appearing as himself in the game. The latest iteration of the basketball game franchise will include, in addition to Scott’s music, a selection of tracks hand-picked by the celebrity himself, who is seen with LeBron James in a […]

  • IGN Pulls Editor's Posts After Plagiarism

    IGN Fires Editor, Pulls Posts After Plagiarism Allegations Surface

    Rapper Travis Scott announced on Wednesday that he curated the official “NBA 2K19” soundtrack and will be appearing as himself in the game. The latest iteration of the basketball game franchise will include, in addition to Scott’s music, a selection of tracks hand-picked by the celebrity himself, who is seen with LeBron James in a […]

  • 'RuneScape' Developer Jagex Forms Third-Party Publishing

    'RuneScape' Developer Jagex Forms Third-Party Publishing Initiative

    Rapper Travis Scott announced on Wednesday that he curated the official “NBA 2K19” soundtrack and will be appearing as himself in the game. The latest iteration of the basketball game franchise will include, in addition to Scott’s music, a selection of tracks hand-picked by the celebrity himself, who is seen with LeBron James in a […]

  • Here's When The Next Three 'Pokemon

    Here's When the Next Three 'Pokemon Go' Community Days Are Planned

    Rapper Travis Scott announced on Wednesday that he curated the official “NBA 2K19” soundtrack and will be appearing as himself in the game. The latest iteration of the basketball game franchise will include, in addition to Scott’s music, a selection of tracks hand-picked by the celebrity himself, who is seen with LeBron James in a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad