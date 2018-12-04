×
Trainer Battles Coming to ‘Pokemon Go’

CREDIT: Niantic

Soon you will be able to battle it out with trainers in “Pokemon Go,” developer Niantic revealed Tuesday on the official website.

The feature will allow players to challenge friends, as well as other trainers they happen across while enjoying the game. Unlike iconic battles with other Pokemon trainers in the classic Gameboy-era and beyond Pokemon games, these trainer battles will not be turn-based. Instead, the trainer battles in “Pokemon Go” will be fast-paced and in real-time. Winning isn’t just about attacking, as players can defend their Pokemon using a Protect Shield if they time it right.

While trainer battles can be initiated based on proximity, players who are Ultra Friends or Best Friends will be able to challenge each other to battle it out regardless of distance from each other.

To ensure a level playing field, each player will select three Pokemon to battle with, and players must battle it out within the same Trainer Battle League. The three levels of this league are based on the CP limit for each Pokemon.

The Great League has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokemon, while the Ultra League has a limit of 2,500. The Master League places no limit on CP of Pokemon. Though this is meant to keep things fair, Niantic emphasizes that it’s not all about strength.

“Strength alone will not ensure victory!” the post from The Pokemon GO team detailing the update stated. “Whether you’re battling with a Caterpie or a Mewtwo, the cleverer and more strategic Trainer will have an advantage.”

Of course, players will receive rewards for their efforts at the conclusion of the trainer battles. In addition, players can battle with Spark, Candela, and Blanche to sharpen their skills and earn additional rewards.

While we don’t have an exact release date for the update, we know it’s coming sometime this month.

 

