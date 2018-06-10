E3 2018: ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Story Trailer

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” debuted at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing.

This story is developing.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • Tunic

    E3 Trailer: Xbox One Console Launch Exclusive 'Tunic'

    A new trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” debuted at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing. This story is developing. The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the […]

  • 'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening

    'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening And It Looks Wild

    A new trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” debuted at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing. This story is developing. The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the […]

  • 'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming

    'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming to Xbox One

    A new trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” debuted at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing. This story is developing. The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the […]

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG' Is Getting New Maps, Modes on Xbox One

    A new trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” debuted at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing. This story is developing. The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the […]

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

    E3 2018: 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Story Trailer

    A new trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” debuted at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing. This story is developing. The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the […]

  • 'The Division 2' Opens on a

    'The Division 2' Opens on a Fallen Washington, D.C. Seven Months Later

    A new trailer for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” debuted at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing. This story is developing. The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad