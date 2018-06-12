You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: ‘Daemon X Machina’

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daemon X Machina
CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo showed a trailer for a new mecha shooter called “Daemon X Machina” during their Nintendo Direct presser at E3 on Tuesday.

The game is slated for release in 2019.

This story is developing.

Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • Arcade Game 'Hyper Sports' is Getting

    Arcade Game 'Hyper Sports' is Getting a Remake for the Switch

    Nintendo showed a trailer for a new mecha shooter called “Daemon X Machina” during their Nintendo Direct presser at E3 on Tuesday. The game is slated for release in 2019. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from […]

  • ‘Ori and the Will of the

    ‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’ Retains First Game’s Charm, Improves Combat

    Nintendo showed a trailer for a new mecha shooter called “Daemon X Machina” during their Nintendo Direct presser at E3 on Tuesday. The game is slated for release in 2019. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from […]

  • Fortnite

    Leak Suggests 'Fortnite' Will Be Out Today On Switch

    Nintendo showed a trailer for a new mecha shooter called “Daemon X Machina” during their Nintendo Direct presser at E3 on Tuesday. The game is slated for release in 2019. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from […]

  • Valve And Perfect World Are Bringing

    Valve And Perfect World Are Bringing Steam To China

    Nintendo showed a trailer for a new mecha shooter called “Daemon X Machina” during their Nintendo Direct presser at E3 on Tuesday. The game is slated for release in 2019. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from […]

  • E3 2018: Watch Nintendo's Press Conference

    E3 2018: Watch Nintendo's Press Conference Here

    Nintendo showed a trailer for a new mecha shooter called “Daemon X Machina” during their Nintendo Direct presser at E3 on Tuesday. The game is slated for release in 2019. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from […]

  • BioWare’s Casey Hudson wants ‘Anthem’ to

    BioWare’s Casey Hudson Wants ‘Anthem’ to be the ‘HBO Series of Games’

    Nintendo showed a trailer for a new mecha shooter called “Daemon X Machina” during their Nintendo Direct presser at E3 on Tuesday. The game is slated for release in 2019. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from […]

  • 'Tunic' is a devastatingly cute top

    'Tunic' Is a Devastatingly Cute Top-Down Adventure

    Nintendo showed a trailer for a new mecha shooter called “Daemon X Machina” during their Nintendo Direct presser at E3 on Tuesday. The game is slated for release in 2019. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad