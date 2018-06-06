Watch ‘Total War: Three Kingdoms” New Cinematic Trailer

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sega just released a trailer for the upcoming “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” the latest addition to the PC war strategy series.

In it, strategic mastermind general Cao Cao walks us through what China needs and how he will conquer the Three Kingdoms through the use of a divide-and-conquer strategy. While the in-engine cinematic trailer is gorgeous, it doesn’t feature any gameplay.

Total War: Three Kingdoms was influenced by Luo Guanzhong’s 14th century historical epic ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms’, which follows the dramatic lives and deeds of near-mythical warlords and their retainers in 2nd to 3rd century China as they try to unite the country under their rule and forge the next great dynasty.

The game will include generals with preternatural fighting abilities able to tackle scores of enemy troops single-handedly and heavily influence battles. But, remaining at least in part true to the series’ legacy, the game will also feature a Classic Mode that offers a more grounded, historically authentic Total War experience.

“Total War: Three Kingdoms” is set for release in Spring 2019 for PC.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Gaming

  • Watch 'Total War: Three Kingdoms'' New

    Watch 'Total War: Three Kingdoms'' New Cinematic Trailer

    Sega just released a trailer for the upcoming “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” the latest addition to the PC war strategy series. In it, strategic mastermind general Cao Cao walks us through what China needs and how he will conquer the Three Kingdoms through the use of a divide-and-conquer strategy. While the in-engine cinematic trailer is […]

  • ‘Fortnite’ Among Top Contenders for Children’s

    ‘Fortnite,’ Gaming Vocabulary Among Top Contenders for Children’s Word of the Year

    Sega just released a trailer for the upcoming “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” the latest addition to the PC war strategy series. In it, strategic mastermind general Cao Cao walks us through what China needs and how he will conquer the Three Kingdoms through the use of a divide-and-conquer strategy. While the in-engine cinematic trailer is […]

  • ‘Devil May Cry 5’ Domain Registered,

    'Devil May Cry 5' Domain Registered, 'Resident Evil 2' Domain Updated

    Sega just released a trailer for the upcoming “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” the latest addition to the PC war strategy series. In it, strategic mastermind general Cao Cao walks us through what China needs and how he will conquer the Three Kingdoms through the use of a divide-and-conquer strategy. While the in-engine cinematic trailer is […]

  • Tencent Bringing ‘Arena of Valor’ Esports

    Tencent to Bring ‘Arena of Valor’ Esports Competition to E3

    Sega just released a trailer for the upcoming “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” the latest addition to the PC war strategy series. In it, strategic mastermind general Cao Cao walks us through what China needs and how he will conquer the Three Kingdoms through the use of a divide-and-conquer strategy. While the in-engine cinematic trailer is […]

  • HyperX Ships 5 Million Gaming Headsets,

    HyperX Ships 5 Million Gaming Headsets, Partly Credits Esports and 'Fortnite'

    Sega just released a trailer for the upcoming “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” the latest addition to the PC war strategy series. In it, strategic mastermind general Cao Cao walks us through what China needs and how he will conquer the Three Kingdoms through the use of a divide-and-conquer strategy. While the in-engine cinematic trailer is […]

  • 'Hours of Darkness' Launch Trailer is

    'Far Cry 5's' 'Hours of Darkness' Launch Trailer Is Full of Explosions, Panthers

    Sega just released a trailer for the upcoming “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” the latest addition to the PC war strategy series. In it, strategic mastermind general Cao Cao walks us through what China needs and how he will conquer the Three Kingdoms through the use of a divide-and-conquer strategy. While the in-engine cinematic trailer is […]

  • 'Destiny 2' Getting New Gambit PvP

    'Destiny 2' Getting New Gambit PvP Mode

    Sega just released a trailer for the upcoming “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” the latest addition to the PC war strategy series. In it, strategic mastermind general Cao Cao walks us through what China needs and how he will conquer the Three Kingdoms through the use of a divide-and-conquer strategy. While the in-engine cinematic trailer is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad