Watch 'Total War: Three Kingdoms'' New Cinematic Trailer

Sega just released a trailer for the upcoming “Total War: Three Kingdoms,” the latest addition to the PC war strategy series.

In it, strategic mastermind general Cao Cao walks us through what China needs and how he will conquer the Three Kingdoms through the use of a divide-and-conquer strategy. While the in-engine cinematic trailer is gorgeous, it doesn’t feature any gameplay.

Total War: Three Kingdoms was influenced by Luo Guanzhong’s 14th century historical epic ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms’, which follows the dramatic lives and deeds of near-mythical warlords and their retainers in 2nd to 3rd century China as they try to unite the country under their rule and forge the next great dynasty.

The game will include generals with preternatural fighting abilities able to tackle scores of enemy troops single-handedly and heavily influence battles. But, remaining at least in part true to the series’ legacy, the game will also feature a Classic Mode that offers a more grounded, historically authentic Total War experience.

“Total War: Three Kingdoms” is set for release in Spring 2019 for PC.