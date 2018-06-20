You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What Were the Most Tweeted E3 2018 Topics?

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Top Twitter game-related tweets during E3 2018 included “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Kingdom Hearts III,” and “Fallout 76,” among other upcoming games.

Twitter released the stats surrounding the biggest gaming expo, which wrapped up Thursday, on their blog. The week of E3 came with a 94% increase in gaming-related tweets on the site, and almost 15 million tweets related to E3.

Other top games that had Twitter abuzz were the new trailers and gameplay glimpses for Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us 2” and Kojima Productions’ “Death Stranding,” both revealed at Sony’s Press Conference.

Despite the popularity of those titles, PlayStation didn’t even crack the top three in terms of general topics. The most tweeted topic was Nintendo, with Xbox right after. Super Smash Bros. took the number three spot, followed by Fallout and then PlayStation at number five.

Nintendo seemed to have Twitter the most excited of all of the press conferences, with their press conference on June 12 coinciding with the highest spike in E3 conversation on the site and a total of 890,000 E3-related tweets.

With that in mind, it’s not too surprising that the E3 moment which generated the most Twitter activity was Nintendo-centric: the release date reveal of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” for the Nintendo Switch, which is coming out Dec. 7, by the way. The brawler took the spot for number two most tweeted moment as well, as Ridley was announced as a playable character for the title. The third spot goes to “Elder Scrolls VI” teaser trailer reveal from Bethesda’s conference.

In other statistics, the United States tweeted the most about E3, with Japan, the UK, Spain, and France following.

If you want in-depth coverage of the expo, you can find all of Variety’s E3 coverage right here.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • What Were the Most Tweeted E3

    What Were the Most Tweeted E3 2018 Topics?

    Top Twitter game-related tweets during E3 2018 included “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Kingdom Hearts III,” and “Fallout 76,” among other upcoming games. Twitter released the stats surrounding the biggest gaming expo, which wrapped up Thursday, on their blog. The week of E3 came with a 94% increase in gaming-related tweets on the site, and almost […]

  • 2K Games Looks to Double Gaming

    2K Games Looks to Double Gaming Portfolio Over Next Five Years

    Top Twitter game-related tweets during E3 2018 included “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Kingdom Hearts III,” and “Fallout 76,” among other upcoming games. Twitter released the stats surrounding the biggest gaming expo, which wrapped up Thursday, on their blog. The week of E3 came with a 94% increase in gaming-related tweets on the site, and almost […]

  • First 'PUBG' Invitational Tickets On Sale

    First 'PUBG' Invitational Tickets On Sale

    Top Twitter game-related tweets during E3 2018 included “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Kingdom Hearts III,” and “Fallout 76,” among other upcoming games. Twitter released the stats surrounding the biggest gaming expo, which wrapped up Thursday, on their blog. The week of E3 came with a 94% increase in gaming-related tweets on the site, and almost […]

  • Rocket Pass Details Emerge

    Rocket Pass Details Emerge

    Top Twitter game-related tweets during E3 2018 included “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Kingdom Hearts III,” and “Fallout 76,” among other upcoming games. Twitter released the stats surrounding the biggest gaming expo, which wrapped up Thursday, on their blog. The week of E3 came with a 94% increase in gaming-related tweets on the site, and almost […]

  • Xbox E3 2018 Briefing

    E3 2018: The news, the features, the interviews

    Top Twitter game-related tweets during E3 2018 included “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Kingdom Hearts III,” and “Fallout 76,” among other upcoming games. Twitter released the stats surrounding the biggest gaming expo, which wrapped up Thursday, on their blog. The week of E3 came with a 94% increase in gaming-related tweets on the site, and almost […]

  • Valve Shuts Down Trading for Dutch

    Valve Shuts Down Trading for Dutch Customers on Steam

    Top Twitter game-related tweets during E3 2018 included “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Kingdom Hearts III,” and “Fallout 76,” among other upcoming games. Twitter released the stats surrounding the biggest gaming expo, which wrapped up Thursday, on their blog. The week of E3 came with a 94% increase in gaming-related tweets on the site, and almost […]

  • “Teens may be watching less TV,

    Instagram Launches Long-Form Video Service Called IGTV

    Top Twitter game-related tweets during E3 2018 included “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Kingdom Hearts III,” and “Fallout 76,” among other upcoming games. Twitter released the stats surrounding the biggest gaming expo, which wrapped up Thursday, on their blog. The week of E3 came with a 94% increase in gaming-related tweets on the site, and almost […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad