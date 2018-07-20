‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ Gets Its Own Lore-Expanding Books In 2019

Ubisoft is expanding the world and story of “Tom Clancy’s The Division” in 2019 with a comic book line and lore book from Dark Horse, as well as a novel written by Alex Irvine, and it talked more about those projects during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

“The World of Tom Clancy’s The Division” is a 192-page hardcover filled with incisive lore and detailed art about the organization’s tactical methods, high-tech tools, and mission in a disease-ravaged New York City and Washington D.C. It goes on sale Mar. 19, 2019.

In addition, Dark Horse will publish a new comic book series, while author Alex Irvine will pen a new novel. Irvine previously worked with Ubisoft on “Tom Clancy’s The Division: New York Collapse.” The new book comes out in March. The comic series doesn’t have a solid release date just yet beyond “sometime in 2019.”

Ubisoft talked about all of these projects at San Diego Comic-Con during the “Infectiously Expanding the Universe of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” panel, which included two of “The Division 2’s” developers, creative director Julian Gerighty and lead narrative designer John Björling. Gerighty and Björling also spoke about them over on the Ubisoft Blog prior to SDCC.

“It’s always great to see properties that we’ve worked on super-hard — in terms of building the world, building the characters, building the stories — in other places, in places where my parents could enjoy them,” said Gerighty. “Having the project extend its tentacles into entertainment that can be enjoyed by more people is always super, super exciting. And every different type of entertainment, from comic books, to books, to movies, TV series, videogames, they tell stories in massively different ways.”

They also took a moment to talk about “The Division 2.” The sequel arrives on Mar. 15 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. When asked why the team is moving the game from a snowy New York City to a sunny Washington D.C., Gerighty said the decision involves some powerful symbolism.

“I think that New York, with all of its qualities, is a city that doesn’t propose a huge amount of variety in terms of playing space,” he said. “And winter is fairly monotone, in terms of color as well. What we wanted to do was really lean into something that was much more colorful and warm, and symbolizes rebirth as well. And that’s why we chose summer in DC, to say, ‘This is July 4. This is going to be the new state of American independence.'”

