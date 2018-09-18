Why So Many People Are Suddenly Talking About Toad, ‘Mario Kart,’ And President Trump

Newly revealed passages from Stormy Daniels’ tell-all memoir details surprising new information about President Donald Trump— and an unfortunate comparison to a beloved Nintendo creation that has resulted in a sudden interest in one unlikely game character.

Daniels, who was allegedly paid to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump, compared a certain part of the president’s anatomy to a famous video game character, in an exclusive look at the book from The Guardian on Tuesday.

Daniels’ book, “Full Disclosure,” reveals details surrounding a relationship she said had with Trump prior to his presidency. In one passage, she laments over a sexual encounter between the two, and compares Trump’s penis to Toad from “Mario Kart.”

“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels wrote. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool … I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f***** by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d*** like the mushroom character in ‘Mario Kart.'”

That certainly sounds like Toad, which Nintendo designed with a smiling noseless face and massive, bulbous mushroom hat or head. While some other details surrounding Trump caught national attention, its Daniels’ reference to Nintendo character Toad and “Mario Kart,” a game he appears in, that lit up Twitter, making both popular references on the social service. As of 4 p.m. ET, Toad had been tweeted about nearly 76,000 times.